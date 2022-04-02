Does Keanu Reeves Have Kids?

Keanu Reeves has been in the spotlight in Hollywood for a long time now. Reeves has been steadily working in the film industry for decades. He is one of the biggest actors in the industry today with his leading roles in both the “John Wick” and “Matrix” franchises. He is also popularly regarded as one of the nicest actors out there. However, a lot of folks wonder about his personal life. What is his marriage situation? Or even further, does the iconic actor Keanu Reeves have any kids of his own?

No, Keanu Reeves Does Not Have Kids

Reeves is a star in Hollywood, but it has not always been sunshine and rainbows. For instance, Reeves has been open about the relationship with his own father, who left the family when Keanu was quite young. Just 3-years-old, in fact. He has not seen him since he was just 13-years-old. That’s a long time. He described his relationship with his father as “full of pain.” You can understand where Keanu is coming from and one could only imagine how difficult it was and still is for the actor to have the kind of family dynamic that he had growing up.

Tragedy Hits Keanu Reeves’ Family

Reeves dated iconic director David Lynch’s assistant Jennifer Syme. Things ended tragically on multiple counts, though, unfortunately. The two got pregnant and Syme delivered their daughter at eight months, who was stillborn. Later, Syme died in a car accident when her car collided with three other parked cars. Reeves would be the pallbearer at her funeral. Syme is buried next to their daughter to this day.

In 2006, Reeves told Parade, “I think, after loss, life requires an act of reclaiming.” He has always thought big-picture. He is always thoughtful and makes fans think with his perspective on things. He added, “You have to reject being overwhelmed. Life has to go on.” There has been so much tragedy around Reeves over the years, even his sister who battled leukemia, but his resilience has never wavered. He knows that it is imperative to not let the sadness overwhelm you because it becomes increasingly more difficult to get out from. You have to keep moving forward.

He talked to Stephen Colbert on his CBS show once about the afterlife, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.” It was a brilliant moment from Reeves and it drew quite the response from the audience. Reeves has dealt with far more heartbreak and tragedy than anyone should ever have to deal with, but he has never lost himself in it. He has stayed true to himself and continues to inspire so many people today with his warmth and kindness and thoughtfulness that so many people know and love.