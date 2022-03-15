Dolly Parton Announces Plans for New Book To Become a Movie

Dolly Parton recently announced a plan for her new book to become a movie. The country music legend and just all-around icon co-wrote a book, Run, Rose, Run, with author James Patterson. And it’s already being optioned for a film adaptation. Dolly Parton also released a whole album called Run, Rose, Run in combination with the book.

We still don’t know much about the film, but with Dolly Parton behind it, it’ll definitely be worth the watch. This won’t be Parton’s first foray into the big screen, but it’s the first time she’ll be in an adaptation like this.

And not only is there going to be a film but Parton will also play a role in it. She discussed the upcoming project during an interview on Amazon’s Country Heat Weekly podcast.

“We’ve already made the deal, and they’re already writing a script,” Parton told the podcast. “I’m going to be playing the part of Ruthanna who is the older character. She was once a star and now she’s retired. Pretty much like me with the exception that I’m not retired and never intend to be.”

Apparently, the film will be released in about a year and a half if all goes to plan. No other members of the cast are known.

Run, Rose, Run tells the story of a star on the rise who also happens to be running from something very dark in her past.

According to Little, Brown and Company, “Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.

Dolly Parton is Excited for the Movie Adaptation, But She’s Always Had a Love of Books

Make no mistake, Dolly Parton probably isn’t doing this for any reason other than passion. The country singer discussed last year just how much books and reading mean to her. She even has her own charity dedicated to literacy and reading.

The charity, Imagination Library, inspires children everywhere to read. Parton started the charity in honor of her father, who wasn’t able to read or write.

Parton always dreamed of writing a book of her own.

“The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world. I dream of writing my own novel one day,” she tweeted last August.

Now, that dream is a reality, and there’s a movie on the way.

Run, Rose, Run was released on March 7th. If you haven’t gotten yourself a copy, you can do so at your local bookstore or order it online.