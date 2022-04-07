Dolly Parton Gets ‘WCW Today and Every Day’ Shout Out From Tom Hanks’ Wife, Rita Wilson

While celebrating Woman Crush Wednesday, Tom Hanks‘ wife Rita Wilson took to Instagram to declare country music icon Dolly Parton as her crush.

“WCW today and every day,” Rita Wilson declared in her post, which features a snapshot of posing by a Dolly Parton decal. Fans of both the actress and singing icon agreed with the post. One fan wrote, “Forever!!!”

Wilson’s Woman Crush Wednesday post comes just days after Dolly Parton became a nominee for the 2022 CMT Awards’ “Trending Comeback Song of the Year.” She earned the nomination for her hit 1980 single “9 to 5.”

As previously reported, the new category honors country music icons who have established themselves in music history with classic tracks that “withstood the test of time.”

Fans are now able to vote for their favorite nominees by swiping up on CMT’s Instagram Story. The voting will continue until Saturday (April 9th). The winner is to be revealed during the CMT Music Awards. Which will take place in Nashville on Monday (April 11th). Meanwhile, along with Parton, other nominees for the category are Alan Jackson’s “Freight Train”; Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon”; Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor”; Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket”; Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”; and Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

Dolly Parton Speaks Out About How Others Treat the Planet

While chatting with National Geographic Travel’s Amy Alipio, Dolly Parton spoke about her home in East Tennessee. “When I come here, it’s a feeling like nothing else. It has grown, as all things must. But the Smokies will never lose their charm and their magic.”

Among her philanthropic projects, Dolly Parton supports wildlife in the Smokies through her Dollywood Foundation. The foundation is a sponsor of the American Eagle Foundation. Which is dedicated to bald eagles and other birds.

Dolly Parton goes on to speak about the environment. “My hope for the environment, for all things living and all things good, just nature in general, is that we should pay more attention to how we’re treating mountains. How we’re treating our world. How we’re treating everything.”

The singing icon further declares that people are mistreating Mother Nature. “That’s, like, being ugly to your mama, you know? That’s like being disrespectful. I really think we need to pay closer attention to taking better care of the things that God gave us freely and that we’re so freely messing up.”

Dolly Parton continues to press the importance of paying more attention to the environment and for others to give more love and care to the planet. “We need to think more about the good things instead of ourselves. And being our greedy thoughtful selves.”