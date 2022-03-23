‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Jase and Jep Robertson Returning for New Show on FOX Nation

“Duck Dynasty” aired its final season about five years ago, debuting season 11 in March of 2017. For now, it doesn’t appear as though the Robertson clan plans to revive the series. However, two of its stars are getting ready to head a brand new show of their own on FOX Nation. Be on the lookout this June for Jase and Jep Robertson’s all-new series, “Duck Family Treasure.” There, Outsiders will get to follow the dynamic duo, Uncle Si, and historian Murry Crowe as they hunt for buried finds.

According to Deadline, the new show starring Jase and Jep Robertson will be an unscripted series. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see the entire Robertson family in front of the cameras. That said, “Duck Family Treasure,” of Warm Spring Prods., will be executively produced by series star Jase Robertson. He’ll also see assistance from Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher.

The official logline reads, “Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way.”

According to the logline, Missy and Jessica, wives to Jase and Jep Robertson, will also occasionally appear in the series. That’s in addition to a handful of other members of the Robertson family.

“Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series, saw inspiration after the family’s original series, “Duck Dynasty,” moved to FOX Nation. FOX Nation‘s president, Jason Klarman, said, “Since adding the coveted ‘Ducky Dynasty’ series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Jase and Missy Robertson Take on Thrilling New Venture

Things have surely been busy lately as Jase and Jep Robertson prepare to air their brand new series this summer. However, things for Jase Robertson and his wife Missy were already exciting after they welcomed a newborn baby into their care.

Several weeks ago, Missy Robertson had shared with media outlets the theme of her new book, Because You’re My Family. Essentially, it covers the importance of unconditional love. Right in the middle of talking up her new project, Jase and Missy claimed responsibility for the care of a newborn. The couple also boasts four children of their own as well as a grandchild.

Jase said in an Instagram post, “We felt like this baby fell right out of the sky and Missy was there to catch him. What an honor to be asked to step in the gap and show this baby and his mother the unconditional love of our Father.”