‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson’s Biopic, ‘The Blind,’ Wraps Production

A new biopic about the life of Phil Robertson is coming, and now we have a release date. The Blind arrives in theaters on September 222, 2023.

It’s set in Louisiana in the 1960s. Phil Robertson never shared many of the things that the movie will. It’s about him trying to overcome a troubled past that included addiction and family struggles. He eventually moves on and finds refuge in a unique way.

“It was important to us that the film be real,” said Willie Robertson. “The transformation of Phil proves that anyone can change and that there is always hope.”

Andrew Hyatt served as the director of the film. Hyatt directed films like Paul, Apostle of Christ and Full of Grace. It stars Aron Von Adrian, Amelia Eve, Brielle Robillard and Matthew Erick White. Stephanie Katz wrote the movie.

The movie will chronicle Phil Robertson’s rise to his Duck Dynasty empire. The television show aired on A&E for 11 seasons. It was the most watched show in A&E history, with episodes regularly reeling in more than nine million viewers.

“There is a large, underserved audience that deeply cares about the Robertsons,” Zach Dasher said. Dasher is one of the film’s producers and he is a nephew of Phil Robertson. “This film shows the origins of this beloved family with an authenticity that will surprise and inspire millions of fans.”

Dasher produced the film alongside Willie and Korie Robertson.

“The Blind is a powerful story about love and redemption,” he said. “This film will show that no one is beyond the mercy of God and no one is too far gone that they cannot turn their life around.”

Phil Robertson Urges Americans to Make a Change

Recently, Phil Robertson reflected on the political climate in the United States and recalled the country’s beginnings.

“[The founding fathers] founded the greatest nation on the planet 247 years ago,” he said. “It hasn’t been that long. You say, ‘Well whatever happened to men like the founding fathers?’ It’s just one every once in a while, you’ll see someone that fears God and does what is right.”

Phil Robertson believes that Americans don’t focus enough on religion.

“It’s passing away,” he said. “Right before our very eyes. And unless there’s a massive repentance in this next election cycle, you can kiss the United States of America goodbye. We’ve got to change. It’s gotta be a big one.”

Meanwhile, The Blind will share Phil Robertson’s journey from a troubled past and into evangelical Christianity. The production team has a long resume of similar films with religious themes. It will be a revealing look into a part of Phil Robertson’s life that we’ve never seen. We’ll learn more next fall.