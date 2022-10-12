‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Reveals His Biopic, ‘The Blind,’ ‘Wasn’t Easy’ for Him to Watch

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has officially wrapped up production for his upcoming biopic The Blind. And he admits that watching the film in its entirety was an eye-opening and difficult experience.

“This movie shows me at my worst moments,” he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 10. “It wasn’t easy for me to watch, especially at first. But The Blind is also a movie about love and hope. If a scoundrel like me can be redeemed, then believe me, so can you,”

“There’s nothing you’ve done that’s beyond God’s grace,” he concluded. “…Get updates, trailers, behind-the-scenes moments, and special opportunities at theblindmovie.com.”

The movie, which will make its theatrical debut on Sept. 22, 2023, takes viewers back to Louisiana in the 1960s and walks through Phil Robertson’s difficult path to stardom.

As a young man in the Deep South, Phil watched his family battle alcoholism and “complicated dynamics.” And when he began his own family, he continued those patterns.

However, Phil soon realized that he needed to make changes, not only for himself, but for future generations. And he found the strength and wisdom to make the changes through Christianity. Taking those steps eventually led to his large and closely united family that grew to build the Duck Dynasty empire.

“It was important to us that the film be real,” said Phil’s son, Willie Robertson. “The transformation of Phil proves that anyone can change and that there is always hope.”

Phil Robertson’s Biopic Proves that Anyone Can ‘Turn Their Life Around’

Most people know Phil Robertson as the patriarch of the hugely successful A&E reality series. Duck Dynasty aired for 11 seasons and ranks as the network’s most watch show ever. Following the series, Phil worked on several projects. And in the present day, he hosts the podcast Unashamed with Phil and Jase Robertson.

“There is a large, underserved audience that deeply cares about the Robertsons,” said Zach Dasher, Phil’s nephew and one of The Blind’s producers. “This film shows the origins of this beloved family with an authenticity that will surprise and inspire millions of fans.”

The movie was filmed in Phil’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to MovieGuide. And it stars Aron von Andrian (Life After Life) in the lead and Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as his wife, Kay.

“The Blind is a powerful story about love and redemption,” Dasher added. “This film will show that no one is beyond the mercy of God and no one is too far gone that they cannot turn their life around.”