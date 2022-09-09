‘Duck Dynasty’s Uncle Si Robertson Reveals Major Health Update After Surgery

Reality show Duck Dynasty was a cult favorite while it was still on the air. One of the central characters, Si Robertson (a.k.a. “Uncle Si”) recently shared some news about his health.

The synopsis of Duck Dynasty says: “The series portrays the lives of the Robertson family, who became successful from their family-operated business, Duck Commander. The West Monroe, Louisiana business makes products for duck hunters, primarily a duck call called Duck Commander.”

The show revolved around the Robertson family. The breakout member of the family was Uncle Si, a television personality, veteran, and a retired reed maker for duck-call at Duck Commander.

It seems that Uncle Si has faced some health issues recently, but he shared an update on Instagram confirming that he is okay. He captioned the post: “The doc says surgery went great. I’m ready to get back at it, Jack! Thanks for all the prayers and support. It means the world to us.”

Fans of the TV personality commented well-wishes beneath the post. One commenter said: “Come on back! We got podcasts to do! Praying for ya old man. We love ya!”

Many were nervous to initially see him in a hospital bed, but it was thankfully good news. Many shared prayers in the comments as well, praying for his health.

‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Jase Robertson Shares Reality TV Myth

A few weeks ago, Robertson brother Jase Robertson appeared on a podcast addressing a rumor about reality TV.

Robertson shared a clip from the podcast on Instagram. In the clip, he says: “Do you know what the number one accusation from people who don’t like us or our shows? So I have a show up, 10 episodes, and they put it in the reality genre. I didn’t put it in the reality genre; somebody else did that. So people who don’t like us, they probably haven’t even watched the show, what do they say? They say, well that’s all staged.”

He captioned the video shouting out Uncle Si in particular, writing: “This is the number one reality TV myth I hear. They say everything on Duck Dynasty and Duck Family Treasure is so crazy, it must be staged. Really? You couldn’t make up Uncle Si if you tried!”

Si has been active on Instagram, promoting their new show, Duck Family Treasure. The synopsis for the show reads: “the metal detecting activities of Murray Crowe, Jase Robertson and Jep Robertson, with the Robertsons’ Uncle Si directing them from The Duck Call Room podcast studio at Duck Commander. The show is considered to be a follow-up to the A&E series Duck Dynasty. The show contains educational entertainment by highlighting historic sites and natural wonders, including those related to the National Park Service.”