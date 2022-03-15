Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Getting His Start With Only $7 to His Name

Sharing the newest trailer for Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson reflects on how he got his start: the wrestling business.

The new season of Young Rock is returning to NBC tonight. To celebrate, Dwayne Johnson is looking back on how far he’s come in his latest Instagram post. The wrestler-turned-actor says he got his start in entertainment with only $7 to his name.

“Then the time came in 1995 where I made one of the most crucial decisions of my life…I had $7 bucks to my name and told my parents I was going to get into ‘the business,’ he writes.

The business he speaks of is the wrestling business. He goes on in his caption to say that there were two main reasons why he got his start here.

“Truth is, I became a pro wrestler for two reasons…I LOVED and have a PASSION for pro wrestling. And I was tired of being fucking broke. That’s the truth. It’s a real honor for me to share my story and journey with you and your families.”

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson’s start will be an important storyline in this season of Young Rock. Fans and brands on social media are sharing their support for the wrestler and his show in the comments.

“They not ready,” Young Rock actor Joseph Lee Anderson writes.

“You can’t do much with 7 bucks these days… 😂” @foodporn comments.

This is certainly true. Dwayne Johnson’s start was a tough one. However, it is inspiring to see all that he has done and proven to himself, his family, and his fans.

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Young Rock’ Season 2

NBC is exciting to be bringing Young Rock back on the air tonight at 8/7c. The show’s first season broke records for the network, becoming the most-watched sitcom on NBC during 2021.

Yes, the show is about Dwayne Johnson and his experiences growing up. However, the format of the show is a bit unique. As the sitcom’s actors play out real events of his life, Johnson steps in for candid interviews in each episode. The storylines do not occur in chronological order, which makes it feel less like a biopic.

The first episode of Season 1 begins in the year 2032, where Johnson is running to become the President of the United States. This humorous break from reality gives the actor a chance to look back on his life and who he was as a young adult.

Fans can watch new episodes of Young Rock every Tuesday night on NBC. They will also be available to stream on Peacock. Catch the trailer below and let us know if you will be tuning in!