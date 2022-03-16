Dwayne Johnson Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Teenage Self and Parents

Though Dwayne Jonson has talked about himself as a child, details have been a bit more scarce concerning his parents. To honor the premiere of Young Rock, the actor released a celebratory photo. As one might guess, in it, we see him as a teenager, but the sweet throwback photo also treats us to his parents.

Taking to Instagram late last night, Johnson shared a wholesome pic of him and his family. Not only that, if you scroll, the second pic is a comparison showing the actors portraying the family on the show. Dwayne also provided some backstory behind his family at the time. Though it’s a bit somber, the family luckily bounced back later after Johnson “got my s–t together.”

“Here’s a crazy throwback to 1987,” the caption begins. My dad, Rocky Johnson. My mom, Ata Johnson. Me at 15yrs old. This pic is very telling of the times as we all look fairly miserable. 6 months earlier we were evicted off the island of HAWAII and forced to move to Tennessee. Then 3 months later, we were forced to leave Tennessee. Complicated story. We wound up settling in, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where this pic was taken. And I was just suspended from my new school (Freedom High) for fighting. And arrested for theft.”

Continuing, Dwayne Johnson noted both his parents had heavy burdens on their shoulders. His dad struggled just to pay the rent. As for his mom? Well, he suggests merely looking at her face in the picture.

Fortunately, he stated he found some friends to go to the gym with him and that led to The Rock we know and love today.

Dwayne Johnson Spoke About How Far He’s Come, Saying He Started With Only $7 to His Name

Dwayne Johnson’s recent pic with his parents is one of many he’s been posting about his childhood to celebrate Young Rock. As we can see, his childhood wasn’t exactly easy. Another recent Instagram post highlighted that too, with the actor explaining when he began he only had $7 to his name.

Like the first post, the caption provides a brief blurb from Johnson’s early life. In this instance, he spoke about his decision to get into wrestling and how his family reacted. Though his dad initially hated the idea, Johnson said he had a solid support structure who believed in him, despite only having $7 to his name.

Accompanying the caption is a Young Rock trailer which basically visualizes what The Rock wrote about his childhood. Stating he is excited to share his story with everyone through his show, he said his love and passion guided the way to the successful future he lives in now.