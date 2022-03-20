Elon Musk on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: Story Behind the Viral Podcast

The world got flipped upside down when Elon Musk first made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience back in 2018.

Most of you Outsiders probably remember seeing Elon Musk make his first appearance on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast. As a matter of fact, episode No. 1169 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Elon Musk went on to become one of the most-viewed podcast episodes ever. In total, it has racked up more than 52,900,000 views since it first premiered back on September 7, 2018.

Joe Rogan Gives Fans a Look Inside the Mind of Elon Musk

That day was just another day at the office for Joe Rogan. He had already brought on hundreds of famous personalities on his show. But the two-and-a-half-hour episode with Elon Musk offered a fascinating look inside the mind of the SpaceX CEO. We have seen plenty of glimpses of Musk’s persona on Twitter, but seeing and hearing him talk for two and a half hours on video is a whole other ball game. That wasn’t something you see every day.

As you can probably imagine, these two gentlemen had a lot of different topics to talk about. From flamethrowers, artificial intelligence, and the limits of human intelligence, to marijuana and electric airplanes, there’s a reason why Rogan’s podcast with Musk ranks as one of the best ever. You can check it out in its entire glory down below:

As soon as the episode got started, it was honestly hard to stop listening. Within the first ten minutes, Elon Musk talks about his idea for a flamethrower. It originally started out as a joke, but then it became a real product sold through Musk’s Boring Company.

“The flamethrower was a terrible idea,” he admitted.

Flamethrowers, artificial intelligence, rockets — it’s almost as if Elon Musk is from the future. But why exactly is he the way that he is? What has led to his genius and his being so successful as a businessman?

“I might have some mutation, or something like that,” Musk told Rogan during the podcast.

It’s hard to argue with that. It’s Musk’s next-level thinking that has led to him becoming the richest person in the entire world. The co-founder and CEO of Tesla has a net worth of $223 billion. Even still, he says that his intelligence won’t be able to match that of artificial intelligence in the future.

“I think I will not be able to hold a candle to AI,” he said. “The percentage of intelligence that’s not human is increasing, and eventually, we will represent a very small percentage of intelligence. All the things that we like and hate and fear, they’re all there, on the internet, they’re a projection of our limbic system.”

Speaking of which, you may recall that Musk is also the CEO of the brain-computer interface company Neuralink. He has claimed that the technology has the power to “save” photos like memories and even help paraplegics walk again.

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan Smoke Together

Make no mistake about it, the entire podcast episode with Joe Rogan and Elon Musk is entertaining. But perhaps the most memorable part of the entire show was when the two men smoked marijuana together. After mentioning it earlier in the episode, Rogan finally pulls out a joint and lights it up.

“Is that a joint?” Musk asks as Rogan starts to light it. “I think I’ve tried it once before. It’s legal, right?”

Of course, recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California. So, the entrepreneur decides, “what the heck,” and takes a puff.

Still, even to this very day, that’s what most viewers and listeners remember the most.