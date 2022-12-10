Elton John Quitting Twitter Due To ‘Misinformation’

Iconic singer and performer Elton John has announced that he is leaving Twitter. In a recent statement, the Rocket Man singer notes that the social platform’s recent changes as being a catalyst for the move. Primarily the purchase of the site by Elon Musk in recent weeks.

According to Elton John’s Tweet explaining the decision to step away from the website, he is feeling “saddened” about misinformation on the social media site. This misinformation, Elton John notes is “being used to divide our world.”

Elton John Has Concerns Twitter’s New Owner Will “Allow Misinformation To Flourish Unchecked”

John announced that he is leaving Twitter on Friday morning. In the announcement, the singer states that it saddens him how “misinformation” is dividing the world.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” Elton John writes in the Friday, December 9 Twitter post. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” the singer continues.

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.



I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022

Elton John then goes on to note that it is because of this that he has decided to step away from the social media platform. Noting that he has now “decided to no longer use Twitter.”

This decision, the popular musician notes is because of the site’s “recent change in policy.” Policies, the star says, which “will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Elon Musk Responds To The Musician’s Decision Inquiring About The Misinformation He’s Concerned About

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk responded to Elton John’s announcement. This response came just a few hours after the singer’s post. Musk’s response asks the star what “particular” misinformation he is concerned about.

“I love your music,” Elon Musk responds on the platform.

“Hope you come back,” he continues. Before asking if there is “any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?”

This question, however, hasn’t received an answer from the star. Some speculating about what Elton John is speaking about could refer to Twitter’s new policy to no longer flag COVID-19-related misinformation. By Friday evening, Elton John’s Tweet had garnered over 171,000 likes. Elon Musk’s response pulled in a few more with 177,400 likes.

Other celebrities that have decided to step away from Twitter since Musk took over include Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, director Rob Reiner, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, and Jack White.