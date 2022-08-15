Eric Church Reflects on ‘Magical’ Performance of ‘Hallelujah’ at Red Rocks

Eric Church recently took the stage at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater, one of the country’s most storied and iconic venues. Seeing a concert at Red Rocks should be a bucket-list item for any music fan. Nothing beats watching your favorite band, musician, comedian, or variety act against the majestic backdrop of the Colorado rock formations.

Church posted an incredible video of the concert to his Twitter page. He posted a clip of him singing the classic song “Hallelujah,” while the crowd sings along. It was first written and recorded by Leonard Cohen in 1984. The song, later covered in 1991 by John Cale and then Jeff Buckley in 1994, gained more popularity. Then, after Rufus Wainwright’s version appeared in the hit film Shrek (2001), the song gained international attention. Nowadays, there are over 300 known recorded versions of the song.

“The Chief” decided it was time for him and his fan base, the Church Choir, to join in on the semi-spiritual tune. Church reflected on the experience in his tweet’s caption.

“So much happens so fast in this life that I live,” the “Springsteen” singer began. “It’s easy to forget things living in fast forward. Singing Hallelujah at Red Rocks and hearing the entire crowd sing it back to me is something that I’ll never forget.”

He continued, writing, “It was timeless. It was magical. It was perfect.”

So much happens so fast in this life that I live. It’s easy to forget things living in fast forward. Singing Hallelujah at Red Rocks and hearing the entire crowd sing it back to me is something that I’ll never forget. It was timeless. It was magical. It was perfect. pic.twitter.com/AgbPozl25T — Eric Church (@ericchurch) August 15, 2022

Eric Church and Miranda Lambert to Feature in ‘They Called Us Outlaws’

Miranda Lambert and Eric Church are among many country artists featured in a new docuseries. The new six-part series is entitled They Called Us Outlaws.

Country music legend Willie Nelson stars in the upcoming series, as well. The new series provides insight into the outlaw country music movement. Willie Nelson helmed that sound, along with other legends like Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe.

Jessi Colter executive produces the series. Colter herself possesses plenty of outlaw country bonafides. She is the wife of Waylon Jennings and an outlaw singer-songwriter herself. The Country Music Hall of Fame co-produces the docuseries.

However, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church aren’t the only ones interviewed. They Called Us Outlaws includes over 75 interviews spanning 12 hours. The show features an in-depth examination into the outlaw country world. It includes those in that world, around the world, and those who love it.

Other music legends included are Kris Kristofferson and Emmylou Harris. Modern outlaw singer Margo Price talks about leading a rising generation of artists. Actor and music-lover Matthew McConaughey also stars in the docuseries.

The project boasts some of the last on-air interviews with many country legends. They include Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Billy Joe Shaver, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Eric Geadelmann directs the feature. His production studio Shadowbrook Studios compiled interviews for They Called Us Outlaws over the last decade.