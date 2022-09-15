‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Reveals Massive Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair: VIDEO

Jason Momoa has expanded his tattoo collection. The star recently revealed an impressive tribal tattoo where his signature hair used to be.

On September 14th, The Aquaman star visited his over 12 million Instagram followers through a video message. In it, he heads to a Hawaiian Airlines plane that will take him to New Zealand.

“It’s been like two years since they (the airline) was able to go since COVID,” he says, “So, Hawaiian Airlines, I love you for this.”

As he walks the tarmac to go from one island paradise to the other, Momoa wears a white tank top, grey jogging pants, and a black bowler hat. And just before he boards the plane, he tells fans that he has a surprise for them.

At that moment, the star removes his hat to showcase a tribal tattoo that was freshly inked under a newly shaven strip of hair.

“Keepin’ more comin’, baby,” he says.

Jason Momoa was born in Hawaii and is of Polynesian descent. In Polynesian culture, a face tattoo, or “Maka,” signifies service to the community and the study of its history.

In the caption, the 43-year-old tagged Keone Nunes, who is famous for traditional Hawaiian tattooing.

“It was a true honor 20 years in the making,” he wrote about the tattoo and working with Nunes. The comment seems to point toward the time he spent studying his Polynesian roots and the service he gives to the community through environmentalism.

Jason Momoa Shaves His Head to Bring Awareness to Single-Use Plastic

Momoa has been using his social media platforms to advocate banning single-use plastics. In fact, the reason he shaved his signature locks was to bring awareness to that cause.

On Sept. 5, the actor posted another Instagram video that showed the moment he buzzed his hair.

“Here’s to new beginnings,” he captioned. “Let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.”

In the video, Jason Momoa nervously smiles as he holds two of his chopped-off braids.

“I’ve never felt the wind there,” he grimaces. “I’m doing it for single-use plastics.”

As the barber continues to work, Momoa explains that he’s tired of “these plastic bottles” and “all this sh**.” He goes on to say that plastic ends up in our landfills and oceans and our oceans. And after all these years, it has don’t detrimental damage to the fragile ecosystem.

“Please anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life,” he added. “Help me.”