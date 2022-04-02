‘Field of Dreams’ and Two Other Kevin Costner Classics Added to Peacock Streaming Service for April 2022

On April 1, NBC’s Peacock streaming service updated its movie catalog, adding three Kevin Costner classics to its selections. In recent years, new and upcoming streaming services have upped their game to compete with other platforms. Netflix has reigned supreme for many years, but now Peacock has entered the picture. And there isn’t a much better way to up your game than by adding Kevin Costner movies to your content offering.

Quick Facts

“Field of Dreams” is now on Peacock, along with “Waterworld” and “For Love of the Game.”

You can also catch Costner in all four seasons of “Yellowstone.”

Costner has several films scattered across other streaming services.

Kevin Costner Flicks on Peacock, Netflix, and More

Part of their strategy seems to be including classic movies featuring famous actors. Like, of course, Kevin Costner’s films. Per SyFy, you can now watch “Field of Dreams,” “Waterworld,” and “For Love of the Game” on Peacock. Just go to the search bar and type in “Kevin Costner,” and all his results will come up.

Included in those results is “Yellowstone,” Season 1-4. The most recent season wrapped up in January, and now it’s available with the first three seasons for streaming on Peacock. The highly popular Western begins production for Season 5 this May, and we’ll likely see a new season this fall. But Season 5 probably won’t hit Peacock until a year from now.

While you can only watch “Yellowstone” on Peacock, you can catch more Kevin Costner flicks on other platforms like Netflix. On April 1, Costner’s 2005 rom-com film “Rumor Has It” dropped on Netflix, where he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo. You can also see his newer film, “The Highwaymen,” which debuted in 2019. And finally, you can watch his hit Western “Silverado,” from 1985.

More Kevin Costner Films on Streaming

HBO offers some of Kevin Costner’s most iconic films as well. If you type his name into the search bar, the first movie to come up is the Oscar-winning “Dances With Wolves.”

Other hits include “The Bodyguard,” starring Whitney Houston. You can also watch “The Untouchables” on HBO, plus “Let Him Go,” “Luck,” and “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” If you’re a superhero fan, Costner appears as Superman’s dad Jonathan Kent in “Zach Snyder’s Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Man of Steel.”

On Paramount Plus, while you can’t watch “Yellowstone,” you can see other films featuring Costner. He appears in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” and “The Guardian.”

Hulu rounds out Costner’s films with “Bull Durham,” “Open Range,” “Swing Vote,” and “Wyatt Earp.” If you still don’t see a favorite Kevin Costner film, you should be able to rent it on Amazon Prime for $2-5.

Suffice it to say, if you have at least one of the streaming services above, you’re guaranteed to find at least one film featuring the “Field of Dreams” star.