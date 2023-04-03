Fleetwood Mac Founding Member Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

After months of speculation, the cause of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie’s death has finally been uncovered. According to The Blast, McVie succumbed to a severe stroke caused by an intense form of cancer.

Reportedly, the musician’s death certificate indicated that McVie had been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin.” Despite cancer that had spread throughout her body, its origin was still elusive. Ultimately, McVie succumbed to an ischaemic stroke with cancer playing a secondary role in her passing.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

McVie had no children, thus making her brother and his descendants the exclusive inheritors of her $50+ million wealth. Additionally, she contributed to an undisclosed amount of charitable organizations as well.

Christine McVie passed away last November at age 79

When the Fleetwood Mac superstar passed away at 79 years old, her family released a statement. “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.”

Paying homage to the iconic British musician, Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks lauded Christine McVie as a “one-of-a-kind” artist who contributed immensely to transforming Fleetwood Mac into one of the most renowned musical acts in history. McVie’s unique voice and songwriting talent was behind some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “Little Lies,” “Say You Love Me,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Songbird.”

With her unparalleled talent and soulful voice, she transformed a humble blues band into an iconic rock group that has sold over 100 million records globally. Rumours, their most renowned work from 1977 which detailed the group’s drug abuse and extramarital affairs, was largely composed of her songs. It is regularly acclaimed as one of rock’s greatest albums to this day.

Forming Fleetwood Mac

Christine Perfect’s entrance into the world was in Bouth, Cumbria back in 1943. After growing up near Birmingham and receiving an art school education – including qualifications as an art teacher, she took a different path by joining the British blues boom of the 1960s with Chicken Shack and releasing her own solo album. In 1968 she married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie before becoming a valued member of their band two years later.

When Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood united with the McVies in 1974, their sound was forever changed. Miss McVie, as well as both Nicks and Buckingham, wrote songs for their debut album together and Rumours, which sold an impressive 40 million copies across the globe.

Subsequent albums were produced, among them Tusk, Mirage, and Tango in the Night. Each of the three songwriters also released individual albums and McVie quit Fleetwood Mac after her father’s passing away in 1998. However, she returned to perform with comrades on tour in 2014.