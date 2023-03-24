Former ‘The Voice’ Coach CeeLo Green Horses Around at Party, Angers PETA

Musician CeeLo Green decided to explore his country roots by riding a horse into a nightclub for a birthday party, but apparently the former Voice coach never went to cowboy camp.

At late rapper Shawty Lo’s honorary birthday bash (he died in a car crash seven years ago) in Atlanta earlier this week, Green made a memorable entrance. In the TMZ video, you can just feel that the evening is about to take a turn for the worse. The horse looks skittish, there’s people everywhere, and the horse’s handlers are having a hard time even keeping the situation intact.

And anyone whose ever been to a nightclub knows there’s always a chance of wet floors. The scared horse then slipped on something, buckled its legs, and sent Green tumbling down to the ground.

Luckily, he emerged with a bruised ego and nothing worse; but anyone who watched Yellowstone knows that horseback riding is no joke. The internet, of course, is built on such follies, and unsurprisingly had a field day with memes, jokes, and opinions.

Animal advocacy group PETA has even weighed in, expressing the type of concern that probably makes perfect sense for once.

“It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals. If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him,” PETA ribbed.

The org continues, “PETA encourages others to not follow in his footsteps, use common senses and kindness and leave animals alone.”

CeeLo Green could use a few cowboy pointers from Blake Shelton

While Green is tumbling off of horses at nightclubs, his former Voice cast member Blake Shelton is wrapping up a remarkable 23-season run.

Shelton recently opened up in a special interview with Carson Daly and Daly’s son, Jackson, about his time on the show, which continues to put up impressive numbers despite the many cast changes.

“Artists like me who have been doing this for a million years, there’s just never really been a path to pass along all the stuff I learned over the years to younger people,” he said. “And now to be able to pass along some things that I’ve learned along the way — especially mistakes I’ve made along the way.”

“So that’s probably been my favorite part about being a coach on here and the reason I would say come try out, you know, give it a shot,” he adds.

Shelton said his favorite aspect of the show is the lessons learned for young artists.

“You know, the chances of making it on this show are slim, but there’s no way to audition for this show — and especially make it on the show — without learning a bunch of stuff. That’s what I love about it.”