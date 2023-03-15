Garrett Hedlund Cast in ‘Bass Reeves’ Paramount+ Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan

Actor Garrett Hedlund will appear as a recurring guest in Taylor Sheridan’s new drama, Bass Reeves, according to Variety. He’ll play Garrett Montgomery, a man who Bass hires for his posse thanks to his riding know-how and knowledge of the terrain.

Hedlund is set to join previously announced stars like lead actor (and executive producer) David Oyelowo, as well as series regulars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper. Dennis Quaid and Grantham Coleman will also appear as recurring characters.

Hedlund, currently starring in Paramount+ series Tulsa King, is no stranger to the Taylor Sheridan-penned universe. The actor’s next project outside of Bass Reeves is a film called The Tutor, scheduled for release on March 24.

Clearly a rising star in Hollywood, Hedlund recently completed production on the films “Desperation Road” opposite Mel Gibson and “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” co-starring Ben Mendelson and Daisy Ridley. His other credits include Lee Daniels’ “Mudbound,” “On the Road,” “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” “Mojave,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Pan,” “Unbroken,” “Tron: Legacy,” and “Country Strong.”

Bass Reeves will tell the story of the titular lawman of the wild west. The legendary figure worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory. He captured more than 3,000 criminals without ever taking a shot. Some call him the greatest frontier hero in American history; though his story is seldom-told because of his skin color.

Oyelowo signed an overall deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) and MTV Entertainment Studios through his Yoruba Saxon production company, announced in 2021. In addition to Oyelowo and Sheridan, Reeves sports a slew of other producers, including Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Actress Demi Singleton recently joined the Bass Reeves cast as the Reeves’ “precocious” daughter

The funny thing about the television business is that nothing ever happens, until it does. And once it does, it moves fast and furious.

In an interview with Deadline, Oyelowo said he pitched Bass Reeves for years to different creators. No one bothered to respond to him, he said, until one day Taylor Sheridan called him back.

“I was here in London,” Oyelowo explained, “and I hadn’t been expecting [a response] from him. I opened the text and it said, ‘I love the script. Hope you don’t mind if I direct it, sir?’”

“I was like, ‘let me think about it!’” he joked.

“The reality is that [Taylor] is one of the best directors on the planet,” he continued. “[He] decided to drop everything to direct the first two episodes because he was that excited with what we were coming up with.”

Oyelowo continued his praise for the man who finally gave him a legitimate shot at creative freedom.

“The reality is that [Sheridan] is one of the best storytellers on the planet,” Oyelowo continued, “My whole thing is that we’ve got to tell a story worthy of that history, and worthy of a global audience. And he’s one of those rare guys. I’ve worked with a few of them, and he’s one of those rare ones who can really do that. It’s a big deal.”