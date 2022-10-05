Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Host Habitat for Humanity Build in North Carolina

Recently, it was announced that country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to help build affordable homes. The power couple are once again lending their time to work alongside Habitat for Humanity to help those in need.

On Monday, Habitat for Humanity announced the new project for next year with Charlotte as its host. Brooks and his wife will participate in the organization’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project after a three-year break during the pandemic.

The group is holding the project at Habitat Charlotte’s newest development called The Meadows at Plato Price. The event is scheduled for October 2023 and will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Habitat Charlotte’s creation.

The Meadows project is a nine-acre property in West Charlotte off Morris Field Drive. It will be the second time Charlotte has hosted the initiative, Habitat shared in their statement. In 1987, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter helped with the first build in Optimist Park.

The president and his wife have long been involved with and supported Habitat for Humanity’s efforts. Same goes for Garth Brooks and his wife, who have worked with the organization for years as well. However, the Carters who are 98 and 95 years old respectively will not attend next year’s Charlotte event in person, the statement shared.

Back in 2007, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood worked alongside President Carter building homes around the Gulf Coast. During an event in Violet, Louisiana in May 2007, they all helped raise the walls on the 1,000th and 1,001st houses that Habitat for Humanity built for those in need.

Garth Brooks Reflects on ‘Epic’ Ireland Tour After Selling Out Every Show

While country music fans in America are used to seeing Garth Brooks sell out concerts left and right, he’s arguably just as huge in Ireland. Once again, that was proven when the legendary singer sold out every Dublin concert added to his European tour.

In November, Brooks announced a pair of shows at Croke Park. However, when those sold out, promoters added a third concert. After tickets flew off the shelf again, they added a fourth and then a fifth show. All five would go on to sell out as Brooks played in front of more than 400,000 fans over two weekends in Ireland.

Garth Brooks announced that fans bought every single ticket for all five shows. When speaking on his social media channel Inside Studio G, the 60-year-old shared the news.

“For the first time in my career we sold every ticket. There were none left over, not even single ones,” Brooks said.

He also bragged about the Irish crowd, which brought him to tears each night because of the love they showed the country singer on the tour.

“The way they sing is crazy good,” Garth Brooks recalled. “You don’t hear me you just hear them and what a beautiful, beautiful stadium… Thank you from my children’s hearts, my heart and my mom and dad’s hearts thank you for letting us play Ireland. It was humbling. Jimmy Mattingly [fiddle player] had them [the crowd] in the palm of his hands. He was theirs and he was theirs.”