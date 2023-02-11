Watch George Strait Go Full Space Cowboy Mode in a Super Bowl Commercial You Likely Missed

Last year, George Strait made an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial for H-E-B, a grocery store based in his home state of Texas. Regrettably, you likely didn’t have a chance to catch the commercial unless you reside in The Lone Star State since the grocery chain only aired it there.

The aptly named “Mission Critical” stars Strait as a cowboy-hat-clad astronaut who puts the launch of a spacecraft on pause for an amusingly crucial reason: He’s yet to receive his snack order! Suspending the launch due to a shortage of supplies, the launch crew anxiously observes as a vehicle pulls up with an H-E-B grocery bag in tow. As the driver strides up to the spaceship’s entrance, he knocks on it and is welcomed by none other than George Strait himself.

“Right on time,” Strait quips as he snags his bag of H-E-B munchies. “We can’t orbit on an empty stomach!” Finally, the launch commences without a flaw and Strait pulls out his acoustic guitar to offer a passionate performance for his companions. “Any requests?”, the veteran country music legend says, grinning. The spaceship then accelerates into the heavens, propelling itself into orbit.

Even though the promo only aired regionally in Texas, H-E-B shared it on Youtube.

With 340 stores in both Texas and NE Mexico, H-E-B is a renowned supermarket chain based out of San Antonio. For its upscale customers, the company also owns Central Market. It’s an organic and fine foods retailer that caters to all health conscience individuals’ needs. It’s a shame the ad wasn’t more widely seen. It certainly would have gone down as a memorable one for Country Music fans.

Several Country Music Heavyweights joined George Strait in Super Bowl ads last year

Strait wasn’t the only country music artist that appeared in Super Bowl LVI commercials last year. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus popped up in a series of T-Mobile ads. Meanwhile, Willie Nelson appeared in two Skechers commercials. Additionally, Shania Twain‘s classic “You’re Still the One” was highlighted during a Lays potato chip commercial.

On Sunday evening (Feb. 12), Super Bowl LVII will launch with the Kansas City Chiefs competing against the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, country music artist Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem.

George Strait isn’t set to reprise his space cowboy role. However, many companies are pulling out the stops with epic commercials for the big game. Paramount has been advertising its Mountain of Entertainment for a few years now. They’ve decided to pull out all the stops with Sylvester Stallone. In homage to his 1993 smash hit Cliffhanger, Stallone is hanging off his own chiseled face in an incredibly amusing sequence before finally being toppled by its mighty sneeze. This isn’t just some clever stunt-casting either. Sly stars on both Paramount+’s Tulsa King series and the upcoming docuseries The Family Stallone. This makes the advertisement really come together thematically.