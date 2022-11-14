Gisele Bündchen Not Dating New Man From Costa Rica Photos: Report

There may not be a new boo in Gisele Bündchen’s life right now, after all. A source close to the model denies that her relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente is anything more than friendship. Recently, Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica with Valente — along with her two children. The group enjoyed a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas, according to Page Six.

According to the Daily Mail, though, the relationship between Bündchen and Valente dates back a while. The source said Valente teaches jiu-jitsu to Tom Brady and Bündchen’s children.

“He’s been her kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” the source told Daily Mail. “There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.”

Photos of Bündchen and Valente surfaced just a few weeks after the divorce with Brady was finalized. Though it stirred up some drama on social media, it sounds like there’s no romance between the model and jiu-jitsu instructor.

Tom Brady Asked if He Regrets Coming Out of Retirement

Just a few weeks, things appeared to be at an all-time low for Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and 23-year NFL veteran was going through a divorce with Gisele Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owned a 3-5 record.

Because of the difficulty of the year, Brady was asked if he regrets coming out of retirement. Even through it all, he believes he made the right decision.

“Zero [regrets], no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete,” he told ESPN. “And I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Life has gotten a little easier for Brady in recent weeks — at least on the football field. The Bucs have posted back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to improve to 5-5.

Tampa Bay now sits atop the NFC South standings with a clear shot at the playoffs.