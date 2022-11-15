Gisele Bundchen Video With Jiu Jitsu Teacher Resurfaces Following Release of Vacation Pics

Is Gisele Bundchen already on the rebound? According to reports, the 42-year-old recent divorcee was spotted on Nov. 12 out to dinner with a mystery man. He reportedly is her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Together, share shared a meal at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica.

The dinner date with the 34-year-old comes just weeks after the Brazilian mom-of-two finalized her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, after Bundchen was spotted out to dinner with her instructor and her two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, people are looking back at an Instagram clip she posted nine months ago for her 20 million followers. The video shows the two sparring in a friendly jiu-jitsu match at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Florida.

In the video’s caption, which has garnered over 430,000 likes since she posted it in February, she wrote, “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

There’s no doubt Bundchen has some killer Jiu-Jitsu skills. The model casually takes down her instructor with ease. In one shot, she’s seen casually flipping him upside down, and in another, she puts him in a headlock.

The video shows them being friendly with one another, as she was smiling and laughing while they sparred. So who is this mystery instructor?

Source close to Gisele Bundchen denies claims that the model is romantically involved with jiu-jitsu instructor

According to reports, Valente is a Miami-based martial artist that comes from a long line of Jūjutsu practitioners. According to his family’s website, he is also well-educated and is part owner of the Valente family facility in Miami, where Bundchen and her ex-husband were living since 2020.

However, the model’s relationship with Valente began long before she posted the video. In an interview, she revealed that he had taught her kids martial arts before she started practicing.

“I have always been a seeker and curious person who always wants to dive deeper. It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim. I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in it,” Gisele said in an interview.

She continued, “Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense.”

In the same article, Gisele Bundchen revealed that her daughter also got into Jiu-Jitsu.

After the photos of the two circulated the internet, outlets reported that the two had a friendly but platonic relationship.

“Any suggestion that Gisele’s relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous. This is not just completely false—it’s absurd,” a source close to Bundchen told the outlets.