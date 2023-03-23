Glen Powell’s ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Reboot Series Gets Full Season Order at Amazon

Amazon has hired showrunners for its anticipated “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid” series starring Glen Powell. Variety reports Alex Metcalf has joined Butch & Sundance as the showrunner. The series’ co-creators Kaz and Ryan Firpo will take on the roles of co-showrunners and executive producers, alongside Metcalf. The Firpos recently penned the script for Marvel’s cosmic epic, Eternals. Amazon has also given the western series a full season order.

In September, news broke that the show was in development with Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell set to star as Cassidy and Sundance respectively. Although deals for the series had not yet been finalized at this point, negotiations were still underway.

The official plot of Glen Powell’s ‘Butch & Sundance’ has also been revealed

Showrunners have unveiled the official plot details for the show. “In an alternate version of America, legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.”

Metcalf is no stranger to Amazon, previously collaborating on the well-known American version of Utopia. He also created the critically acclaimed Showtime miniseries, The Loudest Voice about Fox News’s magnate Roger Ailes. His other works include Sharp Objects, Mercy Street, Kingdom, and UnReal.

Metcalf and the Firpos, along with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo as executive producers join forces with Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes at AGBO. Together they bring you a production by AGBO in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

Another ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ project may be in the works

Of course, the Glen Powell reboot was inspired by the famed 1969 Western, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The film stars two Hollywood icons, Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as Sundance Kid. It follows their adventures after a string of successful train robberies puts them on the run from authorities. The pic went on to win four Oscars. It was also selected for preservation in the National Film Registry held by the Library of Congress. Finally, the American Film Institute named it as 73rd greatest American film ever made.

Amazon’s Butch and Sundance comes as Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village TV is also prepping a series based on Charles Leerhsen’s book about the famed outlaws, Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw. The project is currently being shopped with a deal for a writer also in the works, sources say. Meanwhile, Glen Powell has been building an impressive body of work. He’s starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!, and The Expendables 3. Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page can currently be seen in Dungeons & Dragons.