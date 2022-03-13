Guy Fieri Speaks Out About Russia-Ukraine Conflict: ‘Sad Time for the World’

Food Network star and well-known chef, Guy Fieri, spoke out against the Russia-Ukraine conflict while promoting Tournament of Champions III.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Guy Fieri said he believes Tournament of Champions III may bring some “lightheartedness” to people’s days amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Well, it’s a very sad time for the world. That is to not be taken lightly. I hope that Tournament of Champions, as all the shows we do on The Food Network, everything is positive-based and good energy-based.”

Although the situation in Ukraine is continuing to intensify, Guy Fieri declared that food is the common denominator of all people. “We all come together and celebrate with food no matter who you are or where you’re from.”

Guy Fieri then noted he hopes that Tournament of Champions III inspires viewers to get creative in their own kitchens. “Food is a necessity and it’s also a point of celebration. In Tournament of Champions, I want you to get inspired from it. I want you to get freaked out by it. I want you to be engaged with it.”

According to IMDb, Tournament of Champions follows 16 chefs as they go head-to-head in a series of challenges. They use different ingredients and special cooking tools and equipment. All while racing against the clock. Guy Fieri hosts while Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar are presenters.

Guy Fieri Admitted ‘Tournament of Champions’ Was a Tough Sell to The Food Network

While continuing to discuss the development of Tournament of Champions, Guy Fieri admitted that it took a bit for The Food Network to come around about the show. “It took a long time to sell it to the network. Then once we got pitched it was me trying to explain to my chefs, my brothers, and sisters. That this was something they needed to do. They think you’re crazy.”

Despite the network’s hesitation, Guy Fieri stated that the first two seasons were successful. “Season 1 was awesome. Season 2 was incredible. You know, we were dealing with the pandemic,” Fieri explained. He then shared an inside look at the show’s third season. “What it is about is celebrating all the big chefs, the competitors. They are really legends of the griddle. It’s at-your-seat stuff.”

Guy Fieri goes on to add that viewers are going to see some new faces on the show. “You got some names and some people coming up that you haven’t met yet. And you haven’t had a chance to see a lot of in a primetime capacity. You’re going to get to lean about them. And you’re definitely going to have some new chef idols. There’s some mind-blowing moves and great people.”

Tournament of Champions III will be premiering on the Food Network and Discovery+ on February 27th. It will conclude on April 17th.