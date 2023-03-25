Gwen Stefani Gives Fans Look Inside Ranch Life With Blake Shelton on Sprawling Oklahoma Property

Gwen Stefani recently shared a small glimpse into her life with Blake Shelton on their massive Oklahoma ranch.

The 53-year-old Grammy winner recorded a short TikTok video that showed her and her new husband trucking about their 1,300 acres. She then shared it with her 3 million followers on

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In it, Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine plays as the couple goes offroading. With Shelton at the wheel, they pass through a thick forest and over a babbling stream. Then, they stop on a sandy river bank.

Stefani then runs through the sand wearing camo cargos, black boots, and a gray shirt. The singer didn’t fail to accessorize either. She paired her outfit with several necklaces and turquoise tortoiseshell sunglasses. Stefani also pulled her signature blonde hair into a ponytail and through the back of a trucker hat.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Held Their 2021 Wedding at the Ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton moved into the ranch during the 2020 pandemic and it was then that the LA girl learned to love the great wide open. In a 2021 interview, she explained that she and her husband quarantined there with about a dozen other people.

At the time, she and Shelton were only dating. But the experience was pleasant enough because, in October of that year, he asked her to be his bride.

“It’s the first time I ever spent that amount of time basically manning the house,” she said while visiting The Ellen Show. “We had about 12 people there. I was cooking. I was cleaning, doing laundry, homeschooling. Like zooming. It was a lot. And it was a lot of fun at the same time. We did stuff like we found a baby armadillo, we found baby hogs we were raising. We cut trees, like I did like chainsaw. All of it. Everything you can think of we did it.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ended up saying “I Do” at the ranch on July 3, 2021. The couple had a small ceremony with their The Voice host Carson Daly serving as the officiant.

“It’s pretty magic, I have to say,” she told Ellen of the property. “I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place, but it kind of feels like you go into a portal, and you’re like all of the sudden in nature, and I get to be like face to face with Blake Shelton every day.”