Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Holly Makes Major Announcement

Hank Williams Jr. is going to be a grandfather again. His daughter, who is also a musician and businesswoman, announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her fourth child. Check out the announcement below.

“I keep forgetting to tell y’all something. Number four will be making a mystery fall debut!!!! Thanks to the insanely talented [Mandy Johnson] for all that she captures, she’s been a friend through many seasons. I am most curious, awe-inspired, somewhat afraid, and deeply, deeply grateful for this one after so many roaring waves threatened to steal the shoreline. Here’s to another wild round [Chris Coleman, husband], and to all the sleep we can possibly get before it is stolen once again, in the most brutal and beautiful manner. Tick-tock…” she captioned the maternal photo session.

Plenty of famous friends hopped in the comments to congratulate Holly Williams.

“Congrats mama,” said musician Margo Price.

“Here you gooooooo,” said actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Wow!! So beautiful…thrilled for you, MAMA!” replied Reese Witherspoon.

The 41-year-old Alabama native now resides with her family in Nashville. She and Coleman have been married since 2009. She released three studio albums of her own, including her most recent, The Highway, in 2013. Coleman co-wrote three tracks on that record with her.

She’s the owner of a couple of Nashville boutiques: H. Audrey and White’s Mercantile. Between the full house and the business ventures, she stays pretty busy these days and doesn’t perform as much. She was part of Leslie Jordan and Friends Ryman show last fall.

Hank Williams Jr. has quite a family tradition. Obviously his father is one of the most iconic voices in country music history. He has a song, Hank Williams III, that is also a musician. That Hank is the half brother of Holly Williams. Holly’s other siblings Hilary and Sam are also musicians pursuing their own careers. He has a grandson named Coleman that performs under the name “IV.”

Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away due to complications from surgery earlier this year. She was 58-years-old.

“Bocephus” had a bit of a comeback this year. He released his first album in six years titled Rich White Honky Blues. It was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. He followed it up with a huge round of press and a tour across the United States. He spoke out on not being part of the Grand Ole Opry, and it has nothing to do with his father being fired from the famous show. Hank Williams Jr. is off the road now, but you can keep an eye on his future dates at his website.