Harrison Ford Gives Heartwarming Reaction to ‘Indiana Jones’ Costar’s First-Ever Oscar Nom

Harrison Ford is one of the most well-renowned and highly-respected Hollywood stars in North America, so when he offers praise, it certainly speaks to the talents of that lucky individual. Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, the 1923 star offered massive praise to his Indiana Jones costar, Ke Huy Quan, on his first-ever Academy Awards nomination.

“I’m so happy for him,” Harrison Ford said while speaking with ET.

According to the outlet, Ford and Quan worked together on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The Jacob Dutton actor continued, “He’s a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

Harrison Ford further offered his support for more Ke Huy Quan appearances in future installments of the Indiana Jones franchise. He said, “That’d be great.”

Ke Huy Quan, who launched his acting career in 1984, was nominated for an Oscar this year under the category of Best Supporting Actor. Quan thrilled audiences with his role in the hit new film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones costar wrote on social media after learning about the nomination that it was “one of the happiest days” of his life.

Taylor Sheridan Specifically Chose Harrison Ford for the Role of ‘1923’s Jacob Dutton

Though Harrison Ford won’t see any Academy Awards this year, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is quick to recognize talent and ingenuity when he sees it. That’s why, before even writing any of the scripts for 1923, the actor-producer approached Ford about playing the at-the-time yet-unwritten role of John Dutton’s ancestor Jacob Dutton.

Sheridan, speaking out about his casting choices for 1923, revealed how he went about approaching the Jacob Dutton actor.

“I called [Harrison Ford] and said, ‘Come down to my ranch,'” Sheridan recalled during a recent interview. “He flew down. I said, ‘We’re going to do this thing together.’ He goes, ‘Can I read a script?’ I said, you can when it’s written, but it ain’t written yet, and you got to commit to it now.”

That must have been a solid deal for Harrison Ford, because he, as well as his costar and onscreen partner Helen Mirren, have been captivating audiences with their portrayals of Jacob and Cara Dutton respectively.

Similarly, Taylor Sheridan wrote Mirren’s role specifically for her. In fact, in an unusual method of producing, Sheridan had essentially hired his entire cast for 1923 before even writing a single page of script.

Be sure to tune back into 1923 when the midseason premiere airs on Sunday, February 5th on Paramount Network.