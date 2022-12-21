Harrison Ford Looks Ahead to the End of an Era, Giving Indiana Jones a ‘Good Send-Off’

Although Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is not set to premiere until June 2023, Harrison Ford is now looking ahead at giving his iconic character a good send-off.

While discussing his longtime action-packed character, Harrison Ford revealed that he’s ready to say goodbye to Indiana Jones in the franchise’s final film. “My particular ambition is to see Indiana Jones later in life,” Ford explained. “And to see the result of the life we know he’s lived. To give him a good send-off.”

Harrison Ford discusses his long career and says he wants to give Indiana Jones a "good send-off" in the final movie. pic.twitter.com/05tKldaiPt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 21, 2022

Harrison Ford recently spoke about why he decided to return for the final Indiana Jones film. “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny co-star Mads Mikkelson also discussed working alongside Ford in the upcoming film. He called Ford’s final performance as Indiana Jones brilliant. “Every day of shooting felt like a real Indiana Jones film,” Mikkelson further explained. “It felt like going back to scratch. Everything looked like it. Harrison was there wearing his [Indiana Jones] clothes. It was just a brilliant experience.”

Fellow co-star Antonio Banderas also praised Ford for his work on the film. “Just the fact that I step on the set, for me, was important. And I got to tell you: I had a great time with Harrison. He’s a gentleman on the set and outside of the set.”

Chris Pratt Previously Admitted Harrison Ford ‘Scared Him Off’ From Ever Playing ‘Indiana Jones’

During his appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast over the summer, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt spoke about the rumors of him replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is,” Pratt explained. “Who? Steven Who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play… ?”

Ford also addressed Pratt potentially taking over the iconic role during an interview with the Today show in 2019. “Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones,” he declared. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Ford began playing Indiana Jones in 1981 in the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. He went on to play the action-packed character in Indiana and the Temple of Doom; Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; and Indiana Jones and the Crystal.