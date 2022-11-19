Harrison Ford Reveals Shocking Indiana Jones News Ahead of ‘1923’ Debut

Harrison Ford just dropped some bombshell news on the entertainment world. Indiana Jones is about to be done chasing fortune and glory, kid.

The 80-year-old actor spoke out in a recent interview with Empire. He says that his time playing the iconic architect is coming to an end. The franchise is gearing up for the release of its fifth film, and this will reportedly be the last time Ford reprises his famous role.

When asked about why he wanted to return to the character after all these years, Ford said: “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

Even though Ford may be older than he was during the first few films, he says it will be no less exciting than the first installments. “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion,” Ford said. “And it’s complex and it’s sneaky.”

Playing Indiana Jones again did come with its challenges, though. Ford says the filming process was grueling. “The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous,” he said. “But I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

Harrison Ford Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’

Indiana Jones 5 isn’t the only upcoming project that Harrison Ford has in the queue. Just next month, Ford’s turn as Jacob Dutton in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is set to premiere. Check out the trailer below:

Harrison Ford stars opposite Hollywood icon Helen Mirren, who will portray his wife, Cara Dutton. The pair play ancestors of the Duttons seen in Paramount’s Yellowstone. The flagship series stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and more.

Per Paramount, the Dutton family origin story shown in 1923 “will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”