Harrison Ford Reveals Wife Calista Flockhart Refuses to Fly in Vintage Planes with Him After Scary Crash

1923 star Harrison Ford is well known for his love of aviation. However, he’s also infamous for crash-landing a vintage plane. While the veteran actor is still flying 8 years after his most dangerous crash, his wife Calista Flockhart isn’t joining him. At least, not if it’s a vintage model plane.

“My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others,” Ford recently told The Hollywood Reporter. 80-year-old Ford shared that he never wants to go through the traumatic experience of an accident like his again. It caused severe wounds, including a deep gash on his head and broken bones, which led him to be hospitalized for almost 4 weeks.

While Ford admits the ordeal “was really hard on my family,” he still flies. “I know what happened. So that’s part of the reason [I went back],” he reasons. “There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way.”

Harrison Ford has the perfect response to his plane crash

However, don’t expect the famously gruff Ford to wax too poetically about his brush with death. “So in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: S— happens,” he quipped. On March 5, 2015, the actor and pilot were involved in a near-fatal crash while flying his World War II vintage aircraft. He had to make an emergency landing which resulted in a broken back, shattered right ankle and pelvis, as well as some serious head trauma.

Of course, Ford has a lot of grit and healed faster than expected. He even managed to be in shape enough to attend the San Diego Comic-Con that July to promote The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, Ford and Flockhart have been a couple for over 20 years. The couple first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and got married 8 years later in 2010. Ford and Flockhart did a joint interview about their relationship back in 2003. “I’m in love,” Ford told Hello! Magazine at the time. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Meanwhile, Flockhart addressed what may have been the elephant in the room. The age gap between her and Harrison Ford. “It doesn’t faze me. Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me.’ It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”