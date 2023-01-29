Harrison Ford Says New Show Following ‘1923’ Has ‘Best Dialogue Ever’

Brett Goldstein, co-writer of Harrison Ford’s new project Shrinking recently told the most endearing and hilarious story of how he landed the 1923 star.

Goldstein, the Emmy-winning actor who plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, teamed up with Lasso writer Bill Lawrence to write the Apple TV + series, which debuted on January 27th. The heartwarming comedy stars Ford alongside Jason Segal in the lead roles.

Goldstein admitted that he and Lawrence sent Ford the script almost as a joke, they never actually thought the Oscar winner would consider the project. So they went on with their lives never expecting to hear from the actor.

However, the duo completely underestimated their abilities because both Ford and his agent thought the script was brilliant.

“We were like, ‘Let’s offer [the role of Paul] to Harrison Ford!’ And then laugh about the fact we offered it to Harrison Ford and get on with our lives,” Goldstein laughed.

“… But we sent the script to his agent, and then a few days later, the agent calls Bill and says, ‘Oh, this is really good, Harrison’s in London, and maybe he’d wanna talk about it,'” he continued.

Goldstein happened to be in London at the time as well, so Lawrence suggested that Ford meet him in person to chat. Ford personally called Goldstein’s cell.

“I get a call I don’t recognize so I immediately reject,” he recalled. “And then I listen to the voicemail, which I still have, and it goes, ‘Hey, it’s Harrison Ford,’ and I was like, ‘What the f**k!’”

Harrison Ford Didn’t Need Need Any Convincing

The 42-year-old returned the call, and Harrison Ford picked up and said he was busy filming Indiana Jones 5. So, he asked the nervous writer to meet that Saturday. Goldstein had a stand-up show scheduled that night—so he declined.

“I called Bill and I go, ‘Well, Harrison wanted to have dinner but I can’t because I’ve got a gig,’ and Bill was like, ‘Cancel the f**king gig! It’s Harrison Ford! No one has ever said no to Harrison Ford!’” Goldstein said. “And I was like, ‘But 40 people have booked tickets. I can’t let them down.’”

Trying to find a middle ground, Goldstein texted Ford and asked if he was available on Friday instead. Ford responded with an invite to his place.

Goldstein recalled feeling terrified during his drive to meet the A-Lister, but the encounter ended up leading to the easiest sell ever.

“I go in the house, and he goes, ‘Best script I’ve ever read!’ And I go, Shrinking?” he said as the audience erupted. “… And then I see on his table he’s got loads of scripts, and I think he thinks I’m someone else.”

Harrison Ford simply replied, “Best dialogue I’ve ever read.”

“And I go, ‘Oh, do you wanna be in it?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ And I go, ‘Okay then.’ And he goes, ‘Is that business done?’ And I go, ‘Looks like it.’ And he goes, ‘Let’s eat.’”