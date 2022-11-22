Harrison Ford’s Comments on Being ‘De-Aged’ in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Go Viral

Following the filming of Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford’s comments on being “de-aged” for the upcoming film have gone viral. While speaking about the “de-aging” for Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford told Empire, “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how works, but it works.” However, Ford admitted that his Indiana Jones look doesn’t make him want to be young. “I’m glad to have earned my age,” he stated.

Meanwhile, producer Kathleen Kennedy spoke about the return of the iconic action-packed character. “My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, ‘Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago.’ We’re dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, ‘I’m in an Indiana Jones movie.’”

The film’s director, James Mangold, also shared an insight into what Indiana Jones fans will see in the new movie. “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture,” he explained. “And give the audience an adrenaline blast. And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now.”

Although the plot and an official title have not been released by Disney, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. The film’s trailer was aired in September during the D23 Expo. Harrison Ford reportedly told the D23 Expo audience that the movie will see Jones packing a punch.

Harrison Ford Says ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is Full of Laughs & Full of Real Emotion

As he continued to speak to Empire about Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford discussed what the audience will experience while watching the film. “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion,” Ford explained. “And it’s complex and it’s sneaky. The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

Harrison Ford did return in 2008’s Indiana Jones And the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, the actor admitted that it wasn’t necessarily an ending. “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

In regards to the challenges of making a final Indiana Jones film, Mangold added “It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset.”