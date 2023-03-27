Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Sets Possible Premiere Date

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could possibly make its debut at the most prestigious film festival around. After a 15-year hiatus, the world’s most renowned archeologist will be returning to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Top Gun: Maverick was the big Hollywood blockbuster last year at the festival, so Indy 5 has big shoes to fill.

Variety reports that the festival has invited Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to screen at the event. This is expected to be Harrison Ford’s final performance as Indiana Jones. It’s being executive produced by none other than Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Ford shares the screen with a global cast featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen as well as other noteworthy actors.

James Mangold, the director of Logan steps up to the plate to direct another iconic series finale. While details have yet to be revealed, what we do know is that Indiana Jones’ adventure brings him face-to-face with former Nazis through a flashback sequence aided by de-aging technology – sending Ford back in time.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will occupy ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s spot from last year

Speculated plans for the movie premiere include Day 2 (May 17) or Day 3 (May 18). As an example of its immense potential, Top Gun: Maverick premiered early in the festival. It subsequently raked in nearly $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide. It also received a Best Picture Nomination from The Academy Awards.

This year’s Cannes Festival is gearing up to be bigger than ever, with a star-studded lineup of Hollywood A-listers. The highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon is set to debut at the festival. It will feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jason Isbell, and Jesse Plemons. This star-studded Western boasts a budget of close to $200 million. Scorsese won Best Director at Cannes for After Hours back in 1985.



Cannes is the perfect stage for Wes Anderson’s star-studded “Asteroid City,” featuring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton in key roles. On April 13th, the world will learn of all Official Selections for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Celebrating its 76th edition from May 16-27, Ruben Östlund – two time Palme d’Or award winner for his works ‘The Square’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’, is set to preside over the festival.



Meanwhile, Ford is in higher demand than ever. He recently starred in two hit tv shows (1923 and Shrinking). He’s also stepping into the superhero genre by playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883‘s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.