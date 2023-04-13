Helen Hunt’s ‘Twister 2’ Originally Rejected By Studio For ‘Potentially Shady’ Reasons

Although Twister 2 is set to hit theaters next summer, the original sequel to the 1996 cult classic was allegedly never made due to “potentially shady” reasons.

During an interview with Insider, Grammy and Tony-winning actor-singer Daveed Diggs revealed why the Twister sequel he was developing with the 1996 film’s star Helen Hunt was quickly scraped by the studio.

“Oh man, I’m not going to get into it mostly because I’m probably going to misremember things,” Diggs shared. “But I’ll say is there was an opportunity where we were talking about that, and it didn’t happen, and the reasons that it didn’t happen are potentially shady. But shady in the way that we know the industry is shady.”

Hunt also spoke about her Twister 2 during a 2021 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The actress stated she wanted to make a sequel about “all black and brown storm chasers.” However, the studio behind the original film refused to do it. “We could barely get a meeting,” Hunt recalled about pitching the idea to the studio. “And this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity.”

Hunt went on to say that the Twister 2 she was working on would have been so cool. “There was a HBCU [historically Black college and university] where we wanted it to take place, and a rocket science club, and in this one, they shoot the rockets into the tornado. It was going to be so cool.”

Hunt starred in the original Twister with late actor Bill Paxton. The film successfully made $494.5 million during its original theatrical run. Twister’s upcoming sequel is going to focus on the daughter of Hunt and Paxton’s characters.

Helen Hunt Shares Details About the ‘Sobering’ Rejection of Her ‘Twister 2’

In a September 2022 interview with The Guardian, Helen Hunt recalled the “sobering” rejection she received for her Twister 2. “It was literally July 2020,” Hunt explained about the Twister 2 pitch. “The United States was on fire with the beginning of a 400-year overdue racial reckoning.”

The actress then pointed out that there were three of them, each representing a minority of their own, pitching their Twister 2 film to the studio. However, there were some struggles to even get a word out about their idea. “We couldn’t get a meeting. It was sobering.”

Hunt also discussed first getting involved in the original 1996 film and her sudden popularity in Hollywood at the time. During that time she was working on her popular TV show Mad About You. “I got a call to be in this giant action movie [Twister]!” she gushed. “And then when As Good As It Gets came along, rather than being the person the director wanted but the studio wouldn’t back, I was suddenly the person the studio wanted him to see.”