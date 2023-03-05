Here Are All the Movies, Shows, and Sports Coming to Paramount+ in March

Paramount+ has built a solid reputation in streaming through several hit shows spearheaded by Yellowstone mastermind, Taylor Sheridan. However, the streamer has a deep library full of current shows and old favorites. Here’s a look at some of what the service will be offering in March, according to The Wrap.

Of course, Paramount+ will have originals, exclusives, and premieres in March. MTV’s long-running reality competition show, The Challenge will get a brand new spin-off. The Challenge: World Championship premieres on 3/8. Dropping on 3/9 is School Spirits, while Rabbit Hole debuts on 3/26.

Paramount+ will also have a slew of older shows making their debut this March. On the 1st, Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1), Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1), Survivor (Season 44), and True Lies (Season 1) will be available. The gritty drama Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1) will drop on March 3rd. On March 15th, True Life Crime (Season 2) and VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2) become available.

March 29th brings another wave of content for Paramount+. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4), Messyness (Seasons 1-2), Teen Mom 2 (Season 11), and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6) all drop that day on the streamer.

Paramount+ also has major live sports events to stream in March

Sports fans are sure to be covered at Paramount+. NCAA events are available all through the month. On 3/11, the NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals and Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship will be streaming live. NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship, Big Ten Championship, and Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will be available to stream on 3/12. The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship is set for 3/25.

Paramount+ also has major soccer coverage in March. On 3/14, the UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan streams. The UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt airs on 3/15. Meanwhile, on 3/16, the UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2 is set to stream live. Finally, on 3/17, the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw will drop.

Or course, Paramount+ also has a deep bench of classic films to stream starting March 1st. Comedy fans can look forward to Tim Allen‘s classic Galaxy Quest, the screwball hijinks of Hot Rod and the quintessential spoof The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Meanwhile, horror fans are in for a treat. The Bruce Willis cult classic The Sixth Sense will be available, as is the slasher essential, Friday The 13th – Part II. The criminally underseen Scream 4 will also be available to stream. Action films round out a great selection with titles such as Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut, Behind Enemy Lines, and the Sam Elliott favorite, Road House.