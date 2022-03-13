Here’s How Keanu Reeves Met His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

How did Keanu Reeves meet his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant?

The Matrix star began dating the contemporary artist in 2018. They chose to keep their relationship private for a year before going public. They made their official debut at the 2019 red carpet for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

At a Glance

Keanu Reeves began dating Alexandra Grant in 2018

They made their first official public appearance as a couple in 2018

The couple works together on a publishing company

While they have only been dating for approximately four years, they have known each other for quite some time. According to Bustle, they met back in 2009. Their mutual friends introduced one another at a dinner party and they ended up hitting it off. At first, they did not view each other romantically, but became fast friends. The future couple realized that they could work well together in a professional setting just a few years later.

Keanu Reeves and his beau collaborated on their first project with “Ode to Happiness” in 2011. It is a book of poetry that Reeves co-wrote and Grant did the illustrations for. Four years after that, they collaborated once again. This time, Grant photographed Reeves. This was for their poetry book entitled “Shadows” which was released in 2015.

They made their public debut as friends in 2016. They were photographed for the first time at the UNAIDS Galaat Design Miami/Basel in Switzerland.

Who is Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend?

In 2017, they ended up founding a publishing company together called X Artists’ Books.

“Established in 2017, XAB is a small publisher of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres. Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community. We love the same things about our books as we do about our friends: generosity, open-heartedness, intelligence, mystery, style. They bring sustenance and shift realities. They may occasionally break your heart,” their about page reads.

Grant spoke about making things official with Keanu Reeves in a Vogue interview. She revealed that she had mixed feelings about their couple debut.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating, but the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good,” she said.

Grant spoke with LA Weekly in May 2019, and confirmed that she lives in Los Angeles.

“I grew up in part in Mexico City, Washington, DC, and Paris, moving between languages and cultures. Los Angeles felt like home from the moment I first arrived in 1995. Especially the diversity of people, idioms, foods, and plants (like jacaranda and bougainvillea). There’s an incredible work ethic here—many people are creative and entrepreneurial. Having friends who are working hard practicing their crafts—whether it’s set design, publishing, or acting—is very inspiring.”