How You Can End Up in Taylor Sheridan’s New ‘Tulsa King’ Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

Taylor Sheridan is busy getting “Tulsa King” ready for Sylvester Stallone and he needs extras for the series. Yes, they need some people to play different roles. See, a casting call is being scheduled for March 29-31 in Tulsa, Okla., and one for March 28 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Taylor Sheridan is known for his work on Yellowstone and 1883. He’s now teaming up with Sylvester Stallone for this new series.

Taylor Sheridan Works On ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone

“Tulsa King” will air on Paramount+. They are looking for men and women of all ages and ethnicities. Taylor Sheridan has a number of roles to fill that include “airport folk,” “parents,” “cowboys,” “younger hipsters,” and “Tulsa people w/ cars.” What will Sylvester Stallone do in this drama? He’s going to play a New York mafioso getting to live in Tulsa. See, his character takes the fall for his bosses and goes to prison for 25 years. Now, he’s goes to Tulsa so he can begin a new life. Oh yeah, he’s also going to start a new gang that’ll earn money for his mob family. These details come from KTUL.

Back in February, a video was posted to the 1883 Instagram page. There, Taylor Sheridan shared his excitement about casting Stallone. “I want to go get movie stars,” says Sheridan. “An opportunity to work with someone like Stallone, it just follows this model.”

Stallone Talks About Playing Part In New TV Series

Sylvester Stallone also had an opportunity to talk about the show. He offered some insight into “Tulsa King.”

“’Tulsa King’ is a very interesting story,” Stallone said. “He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa.

“So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, the production company behind “Tulsa King,” also spoke about what an honor it is to work with Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” Glasser said. “To be able to have the legendary Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege.” Of course, Taylor Sheridan has a lot of other series in the works, too. The showrunner for Yellowstone just keeps putting them out there for fans.

Stallone, ironically, has never starred in his own TV series. Everyone knows him, though, from his movie success as Rocky Balboa and Rambo.