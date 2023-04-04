Hugh Jackman Tested for Cancer Again, Posts Video With Nose Bandage

Ready to share another health update with his fans, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to reveal that he had been tested for cancer once again.

In his latest Instagram post, Jackman revealed that he recently had to have two biopsies done to test for skin cancer. While speaking in a video, the actor had a bandage on the tip of his nose. “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m going to keep talking about them if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

Hugh Jackman assured his fans that he would be updating them on his results within two or three days. He also spoke about what really inspired him to speak out about his condition. “If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It’s just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me and trust me.”

Jackman further explained that his decision to not wear sunscreen happened 25 years ago and it’s now coming out. “Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there.”

Hugh Jackman Spoke About First Discovering He Had Carcinoma in 2013

During a 2013 interview with TODAY, Hugh Jackman revealed that he first discovered he had carcinoma on his nose while filming X-Men: Days of Future Past. “I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning,” Jackman explained. “And I thought I’d scratched myself in a fight.”

Hugh Jackman said his nose continued to bleed over the next few weeks he had just thought he scratched a scab. However, his makeup artist took notice of the bleeding and told him to speak to a doctor about it. His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness then decided to push him to get his nose checked.

Jackman also spoke about why he ended up with any type of skin cancer. He admitted that his home country, Australia had something to do with it. “It’s par for the course. I don’t remember being stopped and someone saying, ‘Are you boys wearing sunscreen’ until I was around 15, 16.”

Hugh Jackman went on to add that he continues to get the spot checked a few times a year and actually jokes about the situation. “People presume actors are very vain, but I told the doctor to make it an even bigger scar. Go about 45 degrees up, then a little tilt down — I’ve always wanted one of those.”