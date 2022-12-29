Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC.

According to a press release, Tyson was facing health issues for some time but his former wife reveals that he never fully recovered from the major surgery several years ago. The Toronto Star reports that he had been living with heart complications for an extended period of time.

As the iconic folk duo Ian & Sylvia, and later as the country group The Great Speckled Bird, the Tysons recorded over a dozen albums before their marriage came to an end in 1975. In the late 1960s, they relocated to Nashville in an attempt to transition their music genre into country rock. Unfortunately, this move did not have a lasting effect.

After the end of his marriage, Ian Tyson launched a triumphant solo career that saw him performing on stage until he was in his 80s. Tyson’s influence on Canadian country music can’t be overstated, according to singer Corb Lund. “He’s kind of our Willie Nelson or Johnny Cash or Leonard Cohen,” Lund told the CBC in 2019. “He’s a guy who’s most embodied the region in art, musically at least.”

Our neighbour from down the road in Longview has passed away at 89. Rest in peace #IanTyson. He left a legacy of music that will resonate for generations to come. #yyc #calgary #okotoks #ymm pic.twitter.com/DD5Zxp3gJt — Russell Thomas (@rvthomasart) December 29, 2022

Johnny Cash recorded one of Ian Tyson’s songs

Johnny Cash immortalized “Four Strong Winds” in his posthumous American V: Hundred Highways album. Bob Dylan, another artist connected to Tyson, also recorded one of his compositions. At the beginning of his career, Tyson was part of a folk movement that counted among its members Neil Young when he was young and upcoming artists such as Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot.

In 1989, Ian Tyson was honored by being inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1992, he and Sylvia Tyson were both welcomed into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a duo. After years of success in songwriting for others, 2019 saw him receive an even greater honor; induction to the esteemed Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Even in the latter stages of his career, Tyson continued to put out music that captivated listeners, such as 2015’s Carnero Vaquero and 2017’s single hit “You Should Have Known.” However, medical examinations that accompanied a heart attack and open-heart surgery in 2015 irreversibly altered his voice. Undeterred, the veteran songwriter continued to perform.

Tyson continued to play guitar even after health setbacks

Tyson unfalteringly persisted with his live concerts in 2018, including collaborating with renowned country performer Corb Lund to celebrate cowboy songs and stories. Unfortunately, his health concerns resurfaced and led him to call off an August show that year.

Despite the obstacles, he still strummed away at his guitar in his house. “I think that’s the key to my hanging in there. You’ve gotta use it or lose it,” he told the Toronto Star in 2019. “When you get to a certain age in life, which I’ve attained and probably passed, it’s hard to stay fairly sharp with the instrument. But I’ve committed myself to doing that. It’s paying off, I’m playing pretty good, in spite of all the broken bones and so on over the years.”