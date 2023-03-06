‘Indiana Jones 5’: Everything We Know About Harrison Ford’s Last Ride as Indy

Harrison Ford is hanging up his fedora and packing away his whip after Indiana Jones 5, which means the movie is bound to be one of the most action-packed installments yet. While the sendoff has had a few setbacks, there is finally an official title, trailer, and release date. And you can read all about it right here.

Indiana Jones 5— or Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny—has been a long time in the making. The story passed through several writers and directors, and the premiere has been delayed multiple times. But, it looks like the cast and crew finally had some luck and a seemingly hard release date has been set for June 30, 2023.

The story will first put Indy in 1944. Then, it will fast forward to 1969 during the great space race. While the United States is busy working to beat the Russians to the moon, the brave archeologist must work behind the scenes to defend the entire world against a Nazi re-emergence. You can watch the trailer below.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023

While Steven Spielberg directed the previous four Indiana Jones films, the upcoming film fell into the hands of James Mangold. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he gave further insight into the plot by explaining it will take a different path than its predecessors.

“Our perception of politics is more gray. Who’s a villain? Who are we working with? Who are we fighting against? Proxy wars, all of that. It’s not as simple as the era around World War II. What happens to a hero built for a black-and-white world, when he finds himself in one that is gray?” he teased.

Harrison Ford Will Look Decades Younger in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Indiana Jones 5 will also use some new-aged movie magic to make Ford look as he did in 1944 and 1969. As the actor told Steven Colbert last month, LucasFilms special effects artists had a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence program crawl through hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of footage from Harrison Ford’s older movies and capture images of his face that they then implanted into the new movie.

“Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn’t printed. So they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression,” he explained.

“I don’t know how they do it. But that’s my actual face,” he added. “Then I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make [it]. It’s fantastic.”