‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Debut at Cannes Film Festival, Harrison Ford Gets Special Tribute

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the global debut of Indiana Jones 5, with Harrison Ford set to be honored during a special tribute. On May 18th, celebrated director James Mangold and the iconic Ford will ascend the grand staircase of Cannes’ Palais des Festivals. Joining them are stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen. An added bonus? The festival itself will be honoring Mr. Ford as well, Variety reports.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel with none other than Steven Spielberg and George Lucas as executive producers. Rumors suggest that this will be Harrison Ford’s final performance as the character. The specific plot of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is secret. However, the trailer featured a flashback sequence featuring Dr.Jones squaring off against former Nazis using advanced de-aging technology to rejuvenate our protagonist back into time.

John Williams, the maestro who has crafted each Indiana Jones score since its inception in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, is returning to bring his signature sound to this latest installment. Director James Mangold is happy to come full circle at Cannes. “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director’s Fortnight,” he said. “28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones 5’ isn’t the only high-profile project set to premiere

This year’s Cannes Festival is gearing up to be bigger than ever, with a star-studded lineup of Hollywood A-listers. The highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon is set to debut at the festival. It will feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jason Isbell, and Jesse Plemons. This star-studded Western boasts a budget of close to $200 million. Scorsese won Best Director at Cannes for After Hours back in 1985.

France will be the first nation to witness Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 28. The film drops in U.S. theatres two days later on June 30. For the past five decades, Harrison Ford has captivated audiences with his iconic performances – from Han Solo in Star Wars to Rick Deckard in both Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Meanwhile, Ford is in higher demand than ever. He recently starred in two hit tv shows (1923 and Shrinking). He’s also stepping into the superhero genre. He’ll be playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883‘s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.