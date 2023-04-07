‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’ New Trailer Released: Harrison Ford Brings Back the Whip

Days after it was announced that Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny would be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, Disney released a new trailer for the action-packed film.

In the latest trailer, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is officially retiring from his teaching job. He is later seen hanging out with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who brings up the dial of destiny. Jones and Shaw then go on an exciting adventure to find the dial while fighting former nazis.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny director James Mangold spoke about bringing Ford back for the fifth installment. “I wanted to follow Harrison’s own lead and simply deal with it straight on,” Mangold said about the film acknowledging that Indy is older. “It’s not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It’s more than just that his bones might ache, it’s that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated.”

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 28th in France. It will then be released on June 30th in the U.S. Ford will be present for the Cannes Film Festival’s May 18th premiere. Starring in the film with Ford and Waller-Bridge are Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Harrison Ford Talks About the ‘De-Aging’ Process for ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

In February 2023, Harrison Ford revealed his thoughts to The Hollywood Reporter about the “de-aging” process that the crew did for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

“I never loved the idea until I saw how it was accomplished in this case,” Ford told the media outlet. “Which is very different than the way it’s been done in other films I’ve seen.”

Ford expressed his thoughts about AI. “I can act the scene and they sort through with AI every f—ing foot of film to find me in that same angle and light. It’s bizarre and it works and it is my face.”

When asked what it felt like to put the hat, jacket, and whip on for what could be the last time, Ford declared, “I’m playing this archaeologist… Who wears a brown fedora… And a leather jacket regardless of the weather… And carries a whip? OK, I’ll do it!”

Ford went on to add, “Look, it was bizarre to start with and it’s bizarre again. But that feeling goes away immediately because it’s so grounded in other things.”