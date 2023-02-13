‘Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Drops During Super Bowl, Harrison Ford Returns

The man in the hat is back. New footage from Harrison Ford‘s 5th outing as Indiana Jones dropped during Super Bowl LVII. This is over four months ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s theatrical release. The new trailer was shared on Twitter.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023

The latest trailer reveals an action-packed journey with Indy and his goddaughter Helena (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as they battle against former Nazis in 1969. Indy encounters a familiar face from his past, to which he admits that his recollection is blurry. We get an exclusive peek of Harrison in a flashback sequence, digitally rejuvenated with the latest visual effects technology. The present-day Indy looks over the villain, played by Mads Mikkelsen. “Are you still a Nazi?”, Indy quips.

The classic John Williams Indiana Jones soundtrack swirls around the trailer as Indy and Helena’s plane plummets toward the ground, but with a fearless attitude, he grabs her hand and leads them in an exhilarating leap from their fiery aircraft. Classic Harrison Ford on display.

Set in 1969 during the race for space exploration, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) coming face to face with Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). He’s an ex-Nazi who is working on America’s moon mission. He believes he can shape the future – one that coincides with his own beliefs. Reportedly, this will be Ford’s final outing as Indy.

Harrison Ford has more than just Indiana Jones on his plate in 2023

2023 is proving to be a hallmark year for an actor with a ton of accolades already under his belt. Ford’s stepping back into his Jacob Dutton role for the remainder of the current season of 1923 (which has been renewed for a second season).

For the first time in history, Indiana Jones 5 is not directed by Steven Spielberg nor written by George Lucas. After Disney purchased LucasFilm back in 2012, Kathleen Kennedy took on a producer role along with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Furthermore, James Mangold of Logan fame is taking up directorial duties for this latest installment. Lastly, an impressive star-studded cast made up of Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas.

On June 30, the long-awaited Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will finally hit theaters after a 15-year hiatus since its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It’s been quite some time coming but audiences can now get ready to embark on another wild adventure with everyone’s favorite Nazi-stomping archaeologist!

all four Indiana Jones movies, as well as explore The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles