Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny Confirmed to be Last in Franchise

Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny will officially end Harrison Ford’s 42-year-old blockbuster franchise.

Only days after releasing the most recent trailer, Disney confirmed that the story of the heroic anthropologist would cease to continue. According to Screen Rant, the move came because lead star Harrison Ford decided to hang up his hat.

Ford, who is now 80, began his stint as Indy back in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. He went on to film four more installments, including the upcoming release. But after more than four decades as the character, he feels that he’s no longer capable of the physically demanding role.

Harrison Ford Suffered a Severe Injury While Filming ‘Indiana Jones The Dial of Destiny’

In fact, he severely injured himself while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones The Dial of Destiny back in June 2021. And it took so long for him to recuperate that the studio had to push the release date.

Ford hurt his shoulder at the time, and originally, he believed he could get back to work within a few weeks. But the weeks passed and he wasn’t getting better. After doctors looked into the issue further, they realized he needed surgery. After going under the knife, he had to take three months off to recover.

“It was not what anyone was expecting,” the producers announced at the time. “So to have to change everything is a huge blow.”

Harrison Ford stayed in London, near Pinewood Studio in Buckinghamshire where he filmed the movie and eventually made it back to set to complete the movie.

Dial of Destiny was initially going to hit theaters on July 9, 2021. But because of Ford’s injury and COVID protocols, the date was moved to June 2023.

The final chapter will find Indy before moving him forward to 1969 where the U.S. is too busy with the great space race to realize that there is a budding Nazi re-emergence. Indy will, of course, save the world from that threat.

While the franchise has decided to end the films on a high note, there are rumors that Disney+ is working on an Indiana Jones series, according to another Screen Rant story. However, the story will be a spinoff that doesn’t involve Ford’s iconic character.

Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny is scheduled to hit theaters country-wide on June 30, 2023.