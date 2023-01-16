The Internet Is in a Full-on Debate About the Most ‘Unfairly Canceled’ Celebrity: Ashley Judd, Brendan Fraser & More

Cancel culture continues to leave a major impact on the lives of many around the globe. However, it seems to have blown up recently as the movement sees popular music, films, and of course, celebrities face the cancel culture “backlash.”

Now, the internet is weighing in on this phenomenon. Many commenters are now taking to Reddit to discuss how to cancel culture can derail a career in the entertainment in a detailed debate. Among those celebrities mentioned in the Reddit thread are actor Brendan Fraser and actress Ashley Judd.

Redditors Name The Whale Star Brendan Fraser Among The Several Celebrities Most Unfairly Canceled

In the recent Reddit post, fans name The Whale star Brendan Frasier as a celebrity who was most unfairly canceled. Fraser was a mainstay in Hollywood throughout most of the 1990s, starring in some of our favorite films. He was the OG star in the Mummy franchise films. Fraser is also remembered for his unforgettable turn in the hilarious George of the Jungle, as well as his break-out hit, Encino Man. He is also well-known for his role in the moving drama Gods And Monsters.

“Dude spoke up about being sexually assaulted and was never heard from again until recently,” the commenter continues. “He seems like such a good guy so I’m glad he’s back in the spotlight.”

Redditors Discuss The Hot and Cold Careers Of Actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino

Other posts included in the comments discussed the “canceling” of actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino. According to reports, these actresses, among others, felt backlashes in their careers after reportedly not responding to advances by Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has since been found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault.

One Redditor notes that director Peter Jackson has admitted to blacklisting both Judd and Sorvino. The claim comes in response to a “smear campaign” allegedly orchestrated by Weinstein.

“I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs,” the Redditor remembers Jackson saying of the movie stars.

“As a direct result, he said, both women fell out of the running for parts in his Lord of the Rings series,” the commenter relates in the post regarding the “canceled” celebrities.

The comment continues noting that Jackson reported that they had no reason to question this information at the time. However, now that Weinstein’s crimes have been brought to light Jackson has said he realizes it was a “smear campaign.”

Cancel Culture Has Affected Many In The Entertainment Industry

Other celebrities mentioned in the Reddit thread include singer Janet Jackson for her infamous Superbowl XXXVIII halftime show faux pas and Courtney Love. Courtney Love, some commenters say was another victim of the Weinstein backlash.

“Courtney called him [Weinstein] out long before everyone knew what he was doing,” one Redditor writes. Commenters also discussed how unfair it was that Janet Jackson got the bulk of the exposure backlash.

The issue arose after Jackson’s breast was exposed during the halftime performance. Especially, Redditors note, since Justin Timberlake who was part of the scandal, rebounded fairly unscathed.

“That was double extra unfair because not only was Justin Timberlake not [canceled],” one Redditor says. “[He] played the halftime show again (in Minnesota in 2018).”

This commenter doubled down on these thoughts noting that the 2018 halftime performance “should have featured Janet performing with Justin and everybody involved in the 2004 shenanigans apologizing to Janet.”