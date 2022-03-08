Is Spotify Down? Users Reporting Error Messages

Many people who use the Spotify app are asking themselves one important question on Tuesday. Is Spotify down? The short answer is yes. The app has been sending error messages to users. Some people were probably at the gym; others go on a walk or working from home. They just wanted their Spotify to work. But it has been having problems. So, what’s going on here? Let’s get some details to clarify answers to that question: Is Spotify down? We get some help from The New York Post.

At A Glance

Many people are asking themselves “Is Spotify down” on a Tuesday afternoon.

Reports from New York and Los Angeles users stated technical issues were there.

Users also found it down on the Spotify website when trying to use it.

Company reps did say on Twitter that they were looking into the issues.

Is Spotify Down? It Becomes A Pressing Question on Tuesday

Spotify was going through some things on Tuesday. Yes, the app was experiencing widespread technical problems. Users were busy complaining about access issues on the app and its website.

These complaints were hitting a high watermark at 1:10 p.m. Eastern, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com. We don’t know correctly why “Is Spotify down?” has become the question of the day for many people. Also, we do not know what is happening with these tech problems.

Additionally, in the United States, reporting issues were concentrated in New York and Los Angeles. But other cities like Salt Lake City also had issues with the Spotify app.

These errors included a message saying that their username and password were incorrect. Users would try and get a link to listen to Spotify without going to enter a username and password. The app supposedly would email you a link that would allow you to listen without signing in.

Error Messages Were Plentiful For Both Website, App Users

But even that was not working. There are Spotify users that will use the website for listening purposes.

That, too, was going through its own issues. When people would go there and try to launch songs, they got a message. It said: “We’re all mixed up. Refresh this page or try again later. It may take some time to get things up again.”

The app shared a message stating: “You’ve been logged out. Log back in to start listening.” Then, the Spotify Status account on Twitter put something up at 1:22 p.m. Eastern. It reads: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

A number of music artists, such as Neil Young, have pulled their music off of the app and platform. Spotify has been in the spotlight as people have been targeting podcast host Joe Rogan.