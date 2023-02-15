Is ‘Top Gun 3’ Going to Happen? ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Weighs In

It took 35 years, but Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer finally made their Top Gun sequel happen. So… do we have to wait another 35 for Top Gun 3?

If you ask Jerry Bruckheimer, the answer is “no idea.” Not exactly what fans of the smash-hit franchise wanted to hear.

“We’re just enjoying this one. I have no idea. It took 35 years to make Top Gun: Maverick. I’m not going to be around another 35 years,” the producer said during the Oscar Nominee Luncheon.

But it’s not all bad news! Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski isn’t ruling out the possibility of a timely follow-up to the massively successful sequel.

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down,” Kosinski said.

There’s absolutely gas left in the tank for Top Gun when it comes to the box office. Whether or not Tom Cruise would be willing to return for a third installment remains to be seen. Could the franchise even continue without Tom Cruise’s involvement? This also remains a question mark, but fans definitely seemed to accept Miles Teller’s Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick. Maybe Goose’s son is just waiting for a chance to spread his wings in the franchise cockpit.

Tom Cruise Saved Hollywood with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (According to One Industry Legend)

At the same industry event, the Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles, footage captured a heartwarming exchange between Tom Cruise himself and iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

“You saved Hollywood’s ass. And, you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously. ‘Maverick’ might have saved the entire theatrical industry,” Spielberg told Cruise.

STRONG words from the visionary behind such blockbusters as Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park. Besides the sentiment on Spielberg’s part, the numbers simply don’t lie. Top Gun: Maverick racked up nearly $1.5 billion globally. It’s one of the biggest releases the film industry has ever witnessed.