Jake Gyllenhaal looked ready to brawl in a publicly-filmed scene from the new Road House remake. In the scene, which has gone viral on social media, Gyllenhaal’s Elwood Dalton runs onto the stage pumped-up, rips off his UFC sweatshirt and shows the crowd (and cameras), his ripped physique.

Producers of the remake haven’t released many details concerning plot, but it appears as if Patrick Swayze’s son (or nephew, maybe?) has become a UFC fighter. The casting makes sense, at least: Swayze was a smaller man with a strong, wiry frame in the model of martial artists like Bruce Lee. Gyllenhaal, 42, is also small, but has clearly put in the time at the gym to make his fake occupation more believable.

In the scene, which unfolded just like a real UFC weigh-in would unfold, the Brokeback Mountain star stepped onto the scale, weighing in at 184 and a half pounds — just under the UFC max for a middleweight fighter. Former MMA world champion Jay Hieron plays Dalton’s nemesis, Jack Harris.

Even UFC chief Dana White showed up for the movie magic. His “character” brings the two “fighters” together for the traditional face-off. But then Gyllenhaal’s character jabs Hieron in the face, prompting an on-stage skirmish.

Jake Gyllenhaal made another fighting movie, Southpaw, in 2015

“I can’t even believe I trained six weeks for this s-t, to fight this piece of s-t. Just give me the belt now. Come on motherf—ker. Let’s go,” Gyllenhaal’s Dalton says in a movie interview afterwards.

Take Two: A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming "Road House" remake featuring Conor McGregor. 🎬



Full story: https://t.co/IJAErEZdzT pic.twitter.com/ZWpFJ3HZ8u — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2023

“Las Vegas! Who’s ready for tomorrow night? We’ve got the biggest fight in Road House history, Harris versus Dalton UFC 222,” real-life UFC champ Conor McGregor said to the crowd of extras. “Everyone in this arena, you’re about to be part of my movie that’s coming out with myself and Jake Gyllenhaal. A Joe Silver production, make sure to cheer for the weigh-ins and let’s go Las Vegas.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this next line: the internet had mixed opinions on the Road House reveal.

“I want whatever designer PEDs Jake Gyllenhaal is on. Sheesh,” MMA Fighting deputy editor Shaheen Al-Shatti tweeted Friday.

“Jake Gyllenhaal who gave you permission?” another Twitter user wrote.

“It would be impossible to take what made that movie a classic and make it again, let alone better,” one fan wrote.

“I have certain lines that I won’t cross, and this remake is on the wrong side,” said another user.

“How dare they tarnish one of the greatest movies ever made,” yet another Twitter user said.

The real question remains, though: will any of Sam Elliott’s offspring jump in to help Dalton if things go awry?