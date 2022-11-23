James Van Der Beek Speaks Out About Moving His Family From Hollywood to Texas

Actor James Van Der Beek is opening up about packing up his family and moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. The well-known actor recently shared that the move has been “grounding” for his family.

“I know for me, it’s been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it’s been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom,” he recently said in an interview.

Several months ago, the 45-year-old spoke openly about the quality time he now spends with his six kids and wife, Kimberly. The two tied the knot in 2010. “We love it. We have a lot more space,” he admitted at the time, adding, “We all need a more immediate connection to nature. It’s been a really, really great move and the kids are really happy.”

The couple decided to make the move to Texas in 2020. His reasoning for uprooting his family centered around the family’s desire to be closer to nature. The “Dawson’s Creek” star explained life has been “very different” since settling in the Lone Star State.

“The parks have been amazing,” he revealed. “We’ve been going to state parks and the national parks. It’s just one of the benefits of getting out of the big city was getting to a place where we could just have more space right outside our door. It’s a very, it’s a very different life.”

James Van Der Beek happily trades city for rural country lifestyle in Texas

The Connecticut native also said that trading city life for a more rural setting has been the most significant change. “Just the things that we’re all aware of, like what phase the moon is in because we come out, we look at it,” he said.

“I feel like we have a relationship with these natural cycles that are happening,” he continued of his family’s decision to make the jump. He added: “Rain in L.A., it was like, ‘Ah, man I’m gonna be 20 minutes late because it’s raining.’ Here, it’s a godsend.”

The Varsity Blues actor and his wife, Kimberly, are also parents to six young children: Olivia, 12, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, Gwendolyn, 4 and Jeremiah, 1.

“They jump around. They sing, ‘rain, rain come today,’ and they run out in it, because we need it,” Van Der Beek said candidly of his children. “It’s just connected us, not just to nature, but to the natural life cycles all around us.”

James Van Der Beek also said that the transition from city to country life meant they had to say goodbye to food delivery services. However, he says it’s been beneficial for his family.

“One of the things after moving out to Texas that we lost completely was any kind of food delivery service,” he said. “So we started cooking a lot more, and the kids are really getting into it.”