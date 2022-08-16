Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke Postpone Show After Band Member Suffers ‘Serious Heart Attack’

Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke were forced to postpone Tuesday’s stop in St. Louis. Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner suffered a heart attack. See a note from Johnson and company posted below.

“Unfortunately, Jamey Johnson’s show that was scheduled for tomorrow in St. Louis with Blackberry Smoke will be postponed until Sept. 13 due to health issues of one of the members of Blackberry Smoke. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing everyone in St. Louis next month,” Jamey Johnson’s social media captioned the notice.

Blackberry Smoke wrote the cancellation message. All other members of the band signed it.

“On Sun. Aug. 15, brother and drummer, Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack. He was home in Atlanta and was able to make it to the hospital in time for doctors to provide him as much help as possible – He received a stent in his coronary artery and is now in stable condition. He and his family appreciate privacy as he recovers,” the post began.

“For this reason we have made the decision to postpone the show at the St. Louis Music Park with Jamey Johnson and Ella Langley originally scheduled for tomorrow, Tues. Aug. 16. The new date is Tues. Sept. 13, all tickets for the show will be honored,” it continued.

“We will resume our regular touring schedule beginning this Thurs. Aug. 18 in Wichita, KS. at Wave. We will perform an acoustic show until Brit is able to rejoin the tour. We thank you all for your understanding, support, and prayers,” the band concluded their message, signed by Charlie, Richard, Paul, Brandon, Benji and Preston.

Blackberry Smoke on the Road in 2022

Blackberry Smoke remains on the road with Jamey Johnson well into September. They’re all over much of the South over the next few weeks, including a stop near Nashville at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on August 25. The band’s dates with Jamey Johnson run through September 11 when they wrap Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

Blackberry Smoke remains on the road across the United States through November. They just added a big date with Turnpike Troubadours and American Aquarium at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Fla. on November 5. There’s a big festival date on September 30 at Firewater Music Festival in Kansas. Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester, Nikki Lane and Old 97s are also on that bill.

Their United States tour wraps on November 25 with Georgia Satellites in their hometown of Atlanta. That show is at the Fox Theatre. They head to Europe after the new year. Check out their entire schedule and get ticket information at their website.