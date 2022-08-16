Jason Aldean Hints at New Music Coming With Tyler Farr, Jelly Roll

Jason Aldean is bringing us new music soon. The “Trouble With a Heartbreak” singer posted a new photo from the studio. It’s a collaboration with Tyler Farr, and it looks like Jelly Roll is along for the ride. Check out the post below.

Fun times in the studio with these boys workin on some new @tylerfarr music. Thanks to my man @JellyRoll615 for bringin some heat to it. You are a badass man! pic.twitter.com/qiI4CocDOr — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 16, 2022

“Fun times in the studio with these boys workin on some new [Tyler Farr] music. Thanks to my man [Jelly Roll] for bringin some heat to it. You are a badass man!” Jason Aldean captioned the photo.

Jelly Roll earned his reputation as a Nashville-based rapper. But he’s currently burning up country radio with his single “Son of a Sinner.” It’s from his 2021 release Ballads of the Broken. The track proves that he certainly has the chops to be a fixture in country music. Jelly Roll is 37 years old, and he’s the rare musician that actually grew up in Nashville. He’s from Antioch, a community just south of the city.

Tyler Farr hasn’t had a full studio album since 2015’s Suffer in Peace. But he’s had several singles since, including 2021’s “Cover Girl.” One of his biggest hits was another collaboration with Jason Aldean. “Damn Good Friends” was on the 2015 record. The two have a lot of luck when they get together. Adding Jelly Roll to the mix can only spell more success.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean is still riding the success of his double album, Macon, Georgia. He released it in two installments, beginning with Macon in 2021 and following with Georgia in 2022. The title is a nod to his hometown, where an artist recently painted a mural and took a little heat over the depiction of the local hero. Aldean was flattered but joked that his father said they “did him dirty.”

Jason Aldean on the Road in 2022

Jason Aldean remains on the road for much of 2022. His next stop is on August 18 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Tex. He makes his way up and down the East Coast and through the South. He’ll squeeze in a festival date or two along the way. The next festival date is at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee on September 30. He has a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14.

He’ll hop on another festival bill at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 23. The trek continues all the way until November when it wraps in Hollywood, Fla. at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on November 2. It’s dubbed “The Rock and Roll Cowboy Tour,” and he has a great supporting cast throughout. Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will open. Check out all of Jason Aldean’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.